Dustin Hoffman Reveals He Had Bladder Cancer

Actor Dustin Hoffman disclosed his bladder cancer diagnosis in 2013, describing the moment and treatment while promoting his new memoir.

Dustin Hoffman, the Oscar‑winning actor known for The Graduate and Rain Man, has revealed that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2013. The 89‑year‑old disclosed the news on the recent Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, describing the moment when he and his wife, Lisa Gottsegen, received the diagnosis in a UCLA hospital cafeteria.

How the Diagnosis Was Made

According to Hoffman, the day he learned of the cancer was a breakfast session in the University of California, Los Angeles hospital kitchen. He recounted that a hospital staff member approached him and, after a brief pause, confirmed his worst fears. He felt the urgency and walked outside to collect his thoughts before the scan could begin.

Also read Why Dustin Hoffman Almost Quit ‘Rain Man’

In that apartment of the conversation, Hoffman explained that the doctor suggested a scan "just for the hell of it." He later added that the scan revealed a tumour in his bladder, a fact that turned out to be a blessing in disguise because the tumour was caught early and could be removed surgically.

Hoffman's Reaction and Treatment Process

When the specialist explained the diagnosis, Hoffman said he was stunned but also felt lucky. He remarked that the tumour was isolated and not connected to other organs, meaning the cancer could be contained. He asked the doctor if the procedure could be done immediately, refusing to wait several days as he was eager to remove the tumour at once.

Advertisement

After the surgical removal, Hoffman was fitted with a catheter to manage urinary flow while his bladder healed. He confessed that he struggled with the device, often pretending to use the restroom to avoid the cramped space. He stated that the catheter was a daily reminder of his battle with cancer and the need to stay vigilant.

Public Response and Ongoing Care

Hoffman's publicist, Jodi Gottlieb, confirmed the cancer was detected early in August 2013 and that the actor had been surgically cured. She also mentioned that Hoffman would receive preventative treatment to reduce the risk of recurrence, though she did not reveal the specifics of that therapy or the exact nature of the diagnosis.

Since the treatment, Hoffman has managed to continue his acting career and now promotes his memoir, Look At Me, which details his life and six‑decade career. The book launch has provided an opportunity for Hoffman to share his experience, emphasizing his resilience and open disclosure of his health struggles.

Impact and Continued Advocacy

Hoffman's disclosure has brought attention to bladder cancer and highlighted the importance of early detection. The actor's candidness serves as an inspiration for those facing similar health challenges, emphasizing that medical breakthroughs and prompt treatment can lead to successful outcomes. His story also underscores the value of open communication between patients and healthcare providers during critical moments.