Dustin Hoffman Denies Sexual Misconduct Accusations in New Memoir Look At Me

Dustin Hoffman's memoir Look At Me disputes misconduct claims from six women, calling discomfort subjective, and recalls a 2017 apology.

Dustin Hoffman is disputing sexual misconduct accusations in his new memoir, Look At Me, which hit shelves on Tuesday morning. The 89-year-old actor, a seven-time Oscar nominee and two-time winner, addresses allegations raised by six young women during the period of his Tootsie heyday, when he was in his forties.

In the book, Hoffman writes that he is sure he made some women uncomfortable in his life, especially about forty years ago. However, he argues that uncomfortable is a subjective emotional state, and that what one person finds crass another might find hilarious or cozy.

Also read Review: Sex, sets and second thoughts: Dustin Hoffman revisits his battles in Hollywood

Hoffman Argues Discomfort Is Subjective in His Memoir

Hoffman defends his signature bawdy sense of humor in Look At Me, questioning why the word dirty should be applied to anything sexual. He cites the comedian Lenny Bruce and writes that he loves a so-called dirty joke.

The actor separates humor from coercion in his writing. He states that telling a dirty joke is not the same thing as pressuring someone to do something they did not want to do. He also says he is the father of six and is married to Lisa Hoffman, née Gottsegen, with whom he shares four children.

Advertisement

Hoffman admits in the memoir that it took him an embarrassingly long time to grasp that flirting or overly dirty jokes could be seen as inappropriate by women who were not his wife. He writes that he knows he is harmless and that his wife knows it too, but questions whether strangers would know the same.

Anna Graham-Hunter and Wendy Riss Gatsiounis Made Earlier Claims

Hoffman first apologized in October 2017, after Anna Graham-Hunter, a former production assistant, described in explicit detail how he sexually harassed her on the set of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman in 1985. Graham-Hunter was 17 at the time, while Hoffman was in his mid-forties and newly married to Lisa Gottsegen Hoffman.

Graham-Hunter said in her journal entries that Hoffman told her he wanted soft boiled clitoris for breakfast. She also accused him of telling others on the set that he wanted to feast on their breasts. In his response at the time, Hoffman said he had the utmost respect for women, felt terrible that anything he might have done could have caused discomfort, and said it was not reflective of who he is.

A second woman, screenwriter and playwright Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, now 57, has also alleged that Hoffman harassed her in the 1990s. She told Variety that she met Hoffman in 1991, when she was in her early twenties and he was 53. She claimed he sexually propositioned her during the second of two meetings scheduled to discuss adapting her play, A Darker Purpose, into a movie.

Advertisement

Riss Gatsiounis said the meetings took place at the offices of Hoffman's company, Punch Productions, in Rockefeller Center, and that screenwriter Murray Schisgal, of Tootsie fame, was present. She said Hoffman had behaved appropriately at their first work session before the second meeting changed the tone. She later found success as a writer-producer of Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown.

Memoir Addresses MeToo Reckoning and Career Fallout

Hoffman writes that when the MeToo reckoning spread across the internet and through Hollywood, he thought it was a very good thing. He says he never worried that anything negative would be said about him, a view he describes as bewildering in hindsight.

Riss Gatsiounis said Hoffman later backed out of a project as a result of her refusal to go with him to a nearby hotel. The claims surfaced in the same period as the hashtag activism that called out a host of Hollywood heavyweights, and they went viral nearly a decade ago.

The memoir arrives as the accusations remain part of the public record, with Hoffman's denial and his 2017 apology both on file. Readers can compare his account of his own conduct with the detailed statements made by Graham-Hunter and Riss Gatsiounis.