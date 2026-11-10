Dustin Hoffman Defends Himself in New Memoir as Accusers Speak Out

Dustin Hoffman's memoir disputes some misconduct claims while three accusers describe alleged behavior in a joint TV interview. The dispute highlights lasting fallout from the MeToo movement.

Dustin Hoffman, 89, addresses the sexual misconduct accusations against him in his new memoir, which was released on Tuesday, November 10. The Oscar winner writes that he is sure he made some women uncomfortable during his life, especially about 40 years ago, but he disputes that his conduct amounted to pressuring anyone. The book arrives as accusers continue to speak publicly about their allegations and as other former Hollywood stars revisit their own experiences with the industry.

In the memoir, Hoffman writes that 'uncomfortable' is a subjective emotional state. He argues that behavior considered crass and offensive by one person could be seen as hilarious, enlivening, or even cozy by another. Hoffman says he understands why some women may have misread his personality, but he maintains that being outspoken or flirtatious is not the same as coercion.

Also read Review: Sex, sets and second thoughts: Dustin Hoffman revisits his battles in Hollywood

Memoir Responds to Misconduct Allegations Against Hoffman

Dustin Hoffman says he fully supported the MeToo movement when it began in 2017 and believed the reckoning spreading through Hollywood was a very good thing. In his book, he writes that he knew plenty of women had put up with far too much for far too long in his industry. He says he never worried that anything negative would be said about him, because he has never sexually taken something from someone who did not want to give it.

Hoffman was accused by three women in 2017 of sexual harassment. One of the women said she was assaulted when she was young, while a second woman alleged that Hoffman groped and assaulted her on the same production. A third woman claimed the actor propositioned her during a pitch meeting. Hoffman issued a public apology to one of his accusers, but his lawyer said at the time that the allegations were 'defamatory falsehoods.'

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In the memoir, Hoffman describes the accusations as a turning point in his life. He compares the experience to the 1950s McCarthy era, when Hollywood A-listers and other high-profile figures in America were blacklisted over perceived communist affiliations. He writes that there was no 'innocent until proven guilty' and no proving of anything at all, leaving him bewildered about how to defend himself or whether he should try.

Three Accusers Describe Alleged Hoffman Behavior on Television

Three women who accused Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct said in a joint TV interview on Monday, December 18, that the Oscar winner was 'abusive' and 'a bully.' Anna Graham Hunter, Cori Thomas, and Kathryn Rossetter sat down with Cynthia McFadden. They are three of five women who have accused the actor of sexual harassment or assault.

Hoffman's account stands in direct contrast to the accusers' descriptions. He says he did not want to be fighting against something he believed was important, and he insists that the problem was that things were being said about him that simply were not true. He also says his wife, Lisa, 72, whom he wed in 1980, has helped him understand the different ways men and women perceive a given situation.

Hoffman admits that it took him years, or possibly decades by his own estimate, to understand that flirting with every woman he met was not acceptable. He writes that Lisa has never doubted his love or commitment to her, though she has seen him staring at a pretty woman more than once and has asked whether he would like her to introduce him. He also says it took him an embarrassingly long time to grasp that his jokes could seem inappropriate to people who were not his wife.

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Molly Ringwald and Bill Murray Revisit Hollywood Experiences

Molly Ringwald, 56, has spoken about Hollywood predators during her time as a teen star in the 1980s. During the Monday, May 27 episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, she recalled that she never really felt part of a community in Hollywood because she was so young. Ringwald also discussed her alleged encounters with Hoffman, which included allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and exposing himself to a minor, according to the source.

Bill Murray, 74, also said he still thinks about the misconduct allegations levied against him. In an interview published on Saturday, April 5, on The New York Times podcast The Daily, Murray said he does not go too many days or weeks without thinking about what happened. He made the comments while promoting his new movie The Friend.

Hoffman has described his family as central to his life. He is the father of six children. He became a father for the first time in 1969, when he adopted then-wife Anne Byrne's daughter Karina from a previous marriage. Byrne and Hoffman expanded their family the following year with daughter Jenna, and Hoffman writes that he never thought of himself as a person with power in the first place.