Dustin Hoffman Almost Quit Rain Man, His New Memoir Reveals

Dustin Hoffman writes in his memoir Look at Me that he nearly quit Rain Man after struggling to find Raymond Babbitt during filming, before a car scene changed his approach.

Dustin Hoffman nearly walked away from one of the most celebrated performances of his career because he believed he was getting the character completely wrong, according to his new memoir, Look at Me, published on Tuesday.

In the book, Hoffman says he struggled to understand Raymond Babbitt, the autistic savant he played in Rain Man. He felt his early work looked fake, while director Barry Levinson remained calm and encouraged him to keep going.

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Why Hoffman Feared His Early Rain Man Work Had Failed

Hoffman writes that he became convinced he was delivering one of the worst works of his career. In his words, 'I almost quit Rain Man because I couldn't find the character.'

After reviewing the daily footage with Levinson, Hoffman says he judged his own performance as 'ridiculous, totally fake.' Those doubts shaped his mindset during the early stages of production.

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The Car Scene That Changed Hoffman's Performance

The turning point came during an improvised scene with Cruise, who plays Charlie, Raymond's estranged brother. The two actors had to perform the scene inside the small space of a vehicle.

Levinson asked them to keep performing and improvising until the film ran out. Cruise stayed in character as Charlie, asking Raymond questions such as 'Do you understand, Ray? You got that, Ray?'

Hoffman struggled to respond. He kept repeating 'Yeah' because he could not work out how an autistic person like Raymond would think or react in that moment.

When filming ended, Hoffman believed he had ruined the scene. He apologized to Levinson, telling him 'I completely f-ed that up.'

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Playback Showed Hoffman What He Had Missed

Hoffman says the playback showed him something he had not recognized while performing. Raymond's repeated responses and uncertainty were not signs of a bad performance.

The character sits at the center of the story. Raymond reenters the life of Charlie after their father dies and leaves his $3 million estate to Raymond, a brother Charlie never knew existed. The siblings embark on a road trip that gradually changes their relationship.