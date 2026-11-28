Actors Kathryn Rossetter, Cori Thomas, and Anna Graham Hunter express outrage over Dustin Hoffman's new memoir, rejecting his claims that sexual misconduct accusations are untrue.

Multiple actresses who previously accused actor Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct have publicly expressed anger and disbelief regarding his recent memoir, in which he denies the validity of the allegations made against him during the height of the #MeToo movement.

Actresses Reject Hoffman's Denial

Actress Kathryn Rossetter, playwright Cori Thomas, and former production intern Anna Graham Hunter, who were among the first women to come forward with serious accusations in late 2017, stated that they are furious with Hoffman's decision to dismiss their stories. They argue that his current stance ignores the trauma they endured and the broader pattern of behavior they allege he exhibited over several decades.

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Cori Thomas, who is now the founder of the San Quentin Film Festival, alleged that Hoffman exposed himself to her in a Manhattan hotel room when she was just 16 years old in 1980. She emphasized that the dismissive tone of his book is deeply hurtful, particularly when high-profile media figures like David Remnick, Seth Meyers, and Conan O'Brien continue to provide him with a platform to share his perspective.

Kathryn Rossetter, who alleges that Hoffman repeatedly sexually assaulted her backstage during the 1984 Broadway production of "Death of a Salesman," criticized Hoffman for lacking any introspection about his past actions. She described his attempt to frame himself as the victim as disgusting, noting that he has done nothing to acknowledge the harm caused to the women involved in his career.

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Anna Graham Hunter, who was 17 years old and working as a production intern on the television adaptation of "Death of a Salesman" when she alleges Hoffman sexually harassed her, shared that she did not know the full extent of his behavior until she connected with other victims after speaking out. She stated that many women suffered brutal incidents that never came to light because they were afraid to come forward, even anonymously.

Specific Allegations and Past Incidents

The accusations detailed in 2017 and previously reported involve specific incidents spanning from 1980 to 1991. Cori Thomas claimed that Hoffman phoned his then-girlfriend, Lisa Hoffman, while she was in the hotel room with him and boasted about her age at the time. Rossetter recalled Hoffman rubbing his hand up the inside of her thigh backstage while her dresser stood behind them, an act she tried to deflect while staying focused on her performance.

Anna Graham Hunter alleged that Hoffman propositioned her during a 1991 meeting to discuss adapting her play, "A Darker Purpose," into a movie. He reportedly asked her if she had ever been intimate with a man over 40 and stated it would be a whole new body to explore. After Hunter declined his invitation to go shopping at a nearby hotel, his representative subsequently told her that Hoffman was no longer interested in developing her play.

Additional allegations surfaced from other women connected to Hoffman's films. One woman, who appeared as an extra in "Ishtar," accused him of sexual assault while speaking to Variety on condition of anonymity. Another woman told Variety that Hoffman put his hand down her pants and penetrated her with his fingers while her boyfriend was nearby. These accounts add to the growing body of evidence cited by critics of the actor's memoir.

Hoffman's Defense and Legal Context

In his memoir, the 89-year-old actor describes himself as a "Borscht Belt" flirt with a penchant for dirty jokes, a style associated with mid-20th-century New York summer resorts. He writes that if he had simply been a comic saying off-color things, he would have expected people to laugh or find it enlivening. He asserts that he did not want to be on the wrong side of his own values and claims that the accusations against him were simply untrue.

Hoffman's legal team previously denied the accusations in 2017, calling them defamatory falsehoods. His lawyers and representatives did not respond to requests for comment from The Post regarding the new memoir. The actor states that there was no innocence until proven guilty and that he did not want to be unfairly judged by stories he believes are false.

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Some of the allegations have historical precedent in public records. Meryl Streep, his co-star in "Kramer vs. Kramer," recalled in a 1979 Time interview that Hoffman put his hand on her breast when they first met. She described him as an obnoxious pig at the time. When the interview resurfaced in 2017, it provided further context to the pattern of behavior described by his accusers.

Impact on Media and Public Perception

The reaction from the accusers highlights a significant rift between Hoffman's current public narrative and the experiences of the women who accused him. They view the promotion of his book by respected media outlets as a betrayal of trust and a dismissal of the serious nature of sexual misconduct. Cori Thomas described the situation as heartbreaking, noting that people she used to admire are giving him a platform to reinterpret history without accountability.

Kathryn Rossetter pointed out that the subjective nature of humor does not excuse predatory behavior. She argued that while one person might find crass language hilarious, another might find it offensive or uncomfortable, and Hoffman's refusal to acknowledge this distinction is central to the conflict. She emphasized that the issue is not about differing opinions on comedy but about respect and consent.

The ongoing dispute underscores the challenges of addressing historical allegations in an era where public figures can publish memoirs to shape their legacy. The accusers maintain that Hoffman's denial does not erase the trauma they experienced or the silence enforced by industry norms at the time. They continue to advocate for the recognition of their stories and the validity of their experiences.

As the conversation continues in the media, the specific details of the allegations remain a focal point for discussions on accountability and the #MeToo movement. The women involved stress that their goal is not revenge but acknowledgment and truth. They hope that the public will consider the full context of their accounts rather than accepting a single narrative that omits their suffering.