A man reportedly told the girl to “let me elevate you,” but ended up forcing her into sex work, she told police.

OAKLAND — A local man and woman have been arrested and charged in an 11-count felony complaint after an 18-year-old told police the man assaulted her and had been trafficking her since she was 16, court records show.

Jaeliawn Williams, 22, and Victorial Millines, 21, were both charged with pimping the teen. But Williams faces more serious charges, including human trafficking of a minor, assault, and criminal threats, records show. Both defendants have been released from jail while the case is pending. According to court filings by Oakland police, the teen described Millines as another sex worker who would assist her pimp, Williams, in trafficking her.

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She claimed that when she was 16, she and Williams “flirted” and the told her to “let me elevate you,” but ended up coercing her into prostitution. She returned to him even after being arrested and incarcerated in a juvenile detention center, she said, according to court records. On Oct. 7, the girl said Williams attempted to stab her and when she confronted him he told her, “yes b—-, putting my hands on you isn’t enough.