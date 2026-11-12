Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor Retires From Group After Tinnitus Diagnosis: “I Must Now Listen to My Body and My Doctors”

'Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I’ll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they’ve shown us over the years,' Taylor said.

drummer Roger Taylor is retiring from the band, and from drumming, the group announced on Thursday, after Taylor was recently diagnosed with tinnitus.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Taylor said in a statement shared on Duran Duran’s social media on Thursday. “Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I’ll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they’ve shown us over the years.

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But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I’ve reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors.amfAR Gala Cannes: Duran Duran to Perform, Taraji P. Henson to Host for 2025 Program ‘I couldn’t have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments that I’ll treasure forever,” he continued.

“I move on with enormous pride, and with nothing but love for Simon, Nick and John. ” Taylor first joined Duran Duran during the group’s early days in 1978, appearing on the band’s first three albums before leaving the group in 1985. He officially rejoined in 2001 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the group in 2022.

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“I couldn’t have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments that I’ll treasure forever,” Taylor said. “I move on with enormous pride, and with nothing but love for Simon, Nick and John. ” As Duran Duran members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor said in a statement: “Roger is our brother.

His drumming helped define the sound of Duran Duran from the very beginning and having him back with us since 2001 has been incredibly important to us all. We completely support his decision and wish him health and happiness. He will always be part of this family, while we continue exploring new and exciting projects with the band. ”