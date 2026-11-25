Duran Duran announces the death of former guitarist Andy Taylor at 64, citing Stage 4 cancer. Taylor's career included major hits with the band and solo work.

The band Duran Duran has announced the death of former guitarist Andy Taylor, who passed away two days prior to the confirmation. The group stated that Taylor missed the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony due to his ongoing battle with Stage 4 cancer. He was 64 years old at the time of his passing, marking a significant loss for the new wave and rock music community.

Early Career and Band History

Taylor joined the lineup of Duran Duran during its formative period in 1980. He arrived in Birmingham from the North East of England with a guitar and a strong belief in the group's potential. The band described his contribution as bringing an indelible fire and swagger to their sound. His playing style drove the songs that propelled them to international fame. A dry wit and a no-nonsense outlook helped keep the band grounded during their rise to stardom.

Also read Andy Taylor, Duran Duran Guitarist, Dies at 65 After ‘Courageous Battle’ with Prostate Cancer

His tenure with the group was not continuous. Taylor left the band in 1986 before rejoining in 2001. During his second stint, he played guitar on the album released in 2004. This period saw the band release multiple albums that entered the charts. He eventually left the group again in 2006. Despite his departures, his influence on their classic sound remains undeniable.

Chart Success and Solo Work

During his time with Duran Duran, Taylor contributed to several chart-topping singles. The band achieved two No. 1 hits: The Reflex in 1984 and A View to a Kill in 1985. These tracks were part of a collection of nine albums that charted during his various tenures. His work on these records helped define the musical landscape of the 1980s.

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As a solo artist, Taylor also achieved chart recognition. He scored two entries on the music charts in 1986. The song Take It Easy reached position No. 24 on the charts. His other solo single, When the Rain Comes Down, peaked at No. 73. These releases demonstrated his versatility as a musician beyond his work with the famous British band.

Battle with Illness and Family Statement

In 2023, Taylor publicly shared that he had begun taking the cancer drug Lutetium-177. This treatment was part of his ongoing efforts to combat Stage 4 cancer. His wife, Tracey Taylor, released a statement confirming that he had been battling the illness for four years. She described him as a brilliant guitarist to the world, but a wonderful husband and loving dad to his family. Family always came first for him, according to the statement.

Tracey Taylor also highlighted the courage and determination he showed in his final years. She noted that he never gave up, fighting until the very end while maintaining his love for life. The kindness and support shown by fans from around the world provided him with immense comfort. The family expressed their gratitude for this global support during his difficult time. His absence from the Rock Hall induction was due to this long and arduous health struggle.