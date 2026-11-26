Andy Taylor, founding guitarist of Duran Duran, has died at age 65 following a long battle with metastatic prostate cancer. His family and bandmates paid tribute to the musician, recalling his final public appearance in London in 2023 and highlighting his dedication to family and his courageous fight against the disease.

The late Duran Duran guitarist appeared in good spirits signing autographs and soaking up the love from his admirers as he left Wogan House after appearing on Zoe Ball’s since-ended BBC Radio 2 show on Aug. 30, 2023.

Taylor wore a Calvin Klein bucket hat, dark sunglasses, a black AllSaints jacket, a tiger-printed button-up shirt and Adidas sneakers for the outing. Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was all smiles during his last public sighting in London back in 2023 — a full three years before his death at the age of 65 on Monday.

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Taylor, who had just appeared on Zoe Ball’s since-ended BBC Radio 2 show, wore a Calvin Klein bucket hat, dark sunglasses, a black AllSaints jacket, a tiger-printed button-up shirt and Adidas sneakers for the outing. , his band and family announced via a joint statement Wednesday.