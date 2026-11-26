Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has died at age 65 after fighting stage 4 cancer. The band and his wife Tracey Wilson pay tribute to the musician and devoted family man.

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor passed away at the age of 65 following a lengthy battle with stage 4 cancer. His death was confirmed in the early evening on Monday through an official statement released by the band and a personal tribute from his wife, Tracey Wilson.

Family First Beyond Rock Fame

While the world remembers Andy Taylor as a brilliant guitarist behind hits like Rio and Hungry Like The Wolf, Tracey Wilson emphasized that he was primarily a loving husband and father. She described him as the rock of their family who always prioritized their four children: Andrew, Georgina, Bethany, and Isabella.

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The couple met in 1981 at Birmingham's Rum Runner nightclub on Tracey's twentieth birthday. At the time, Tracey was working as a hairdresser for the group during their early rise to fame. Andy had to propose twice before Tracey accepted, finally saying yes on February 2, 1982, which was his twenty-first birthday.

Wedding and Bandmate Tributes

Andy and Tracey married on July 14, 1982, at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The wedding was attended by Duran Duran bandmates John Taylor, who served as best man, as well as Nick Rhodes, Roger Taylor, and Simon Le Bon. The union coincided with the global success of the band's album Rio.

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Following the announcement of his death, former bandmates led the emotional tributes. Drummer Roger Taylor called Andy a Geordie Genius and stated that the sadness cuts extremely deep for the brother he was not related to by blood. Lead vocalist Simon Le Bon also mourned, noting a massive Andy Taylor-shaped hole in his heart that would never close up.

Life in Ibiza and Solo Career

Andy Taylor left Duran Duran in 1986 to pursue a solo career before rejoining the group in 2001 for a five-year stint. He eventually traded stadium tours for a quieter life in Ibiza with Tracey, where he built a home studio to record and mentor younger artists. His last album, Man's A Wolf To Man, was released in 2023.

Andy and Tracey welcomed one grandson, Albie, before Andy's passing. Tracey remained out of the public eye, supporting Andy through the band's numerous ups and downs. Andy often joked that women deserve an award for surviving rock and roll, acknowledging Tracey's patience throughout his rise to fame and his subsequent career shifts.