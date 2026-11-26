Duran Duran co-founder Andy Taylor has passed away at age 65 following a lengthy battle with stage 4 cancer. Tributes pour in from family and bandmates including Simon Le Bon and John Taylor.

Andy Taylor, the guitarist and founding member of the iconic British new wave band Duran Duran, passed away on Monday at the age of 65. His death was confirmed in a joint statement released by Duran Duran and his wife, Tracey Wilson, following a lengthy battle with stage 4 cancer.

Taylor leaves behind a legacy defined by some of the most recognizable hits of the 1980s, including Rio, Hungry Like The Wolf, and Girls On Film. While he achieved global superstardom, his personal life remained centered on his family, who he supported through the decades of music industry fluctuations and his final illness.

Also read Andy Taylor, Duran Duran Guitarist, Dies at 65 After ‘Courageous Battle’ with Prostate Cancer

Taylor's Marriage and Family Life in Ibiza

Andy Taylor and Tracey Wilson met in 1981 at Birmingham's legendary Rum Runner nightclub on Tracey's 20th birthday. At the time, Wilson was working as a hairdresser for the group during their early days of fame after they released their self-titled debut album. Although Taylor attracted significant attention from fans at his gigs, Wilson did not immediately fall for the rising rock star.

Taylor had to propose to Wilson twice before she accepted. The first time, she dismissed his seriousness by responding, 'Don't be silly!' He persisted, and proposed a second time on his 21st birthday in February 1982. Wilson was unwell in bed at the time and did not respond immediately, leading Taylor to believe she had not heard him. She accepted the proposal when she woke up at 3am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple married in July 1982 at the historic Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, just as Duran Duran's album Rio was reaching new levels of global fame. Taylor's bandmate John Taylor served as best man at the wedding, and the ceremony was attended by the rest of the group. Together, Andy and Tracey left the glitz of showbiz for a slower pace of life in Ibiza, where they raised four children: Andrew, Georgina, Bethany, and Isabella.

Bandmates Lead Emotional Tributes to 'Geordie Genius'

Former Duran Duran bandmates have led the outpouring of grief following Taylor's death. Drummer Roger Taylor, one of the three Taylors in the five-member band, paid respects to 'the Taylor that wasn't related but will forever be my brother'. He described Andy as a 'Geordie Genius' and noted that 'the sadness cuts extremely deep' for the entire group.

Lead vocalist Simon Le Bon also shared a heartfelt tribute, stating that there is now a 'massive Andy Taylor-shaped hole in my heart' that will 'never close up'. Le Bon recalled wonderful, hilarious, and tragic memories of their time together on tour, in the studio, and in their flat on Caroline Road in Balsall Heath at 6am.

Le Bon emphasized that despite the chaos of fame, Taylor remained deeply committed to his loved ones. 'And through it, and above it all, he was in love with his family - most important thing in his life,' Le Bon said, highlighting the core value that guided Taylor throughout his career and personal journey.

Relocation to Spain and Later Musical Projects

Despite the pressures of fame and life on the road, Andy and Tracey managed to build a close-knit life together. They eventually settled in Ibiza, where Tracey kept out of the public eye. Andy traded the relentless pace of stadium tours for a relaxed, family-centred routine, becoming a grandfather to their beloved grandson, Albie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rather than retiring completely from music, Andy built a home studio on the Spanish island. This allowed him to work on local projects, mentor younger artists, and record solo material, including his 2023 album Man's A Wolf To Man. He appreciated that Ibiza had a quieter, local feel rather than a flashy culture, which enabled the family to live a normal life away from the paparazzi.

Andy left the band in 1986 to pursue a solo career, before rejoining in 2001 for another five-year stint. Despite the ups and downs with Duran Duran, he never took the shine away from Tracey's patience. He once joked that there should be 'an award for women who've survived rock and roll', adding that she had always been there through everything in Duran Duran.

Family Remembers the 'Rock of Our Family'

Tracey Wilson honored her husband's memory in a statement to Variety, describing him as 'the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather'. She noted that while the world saw a brilliant guitarist, her family knew him as 'the rock of our family'.

'For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first,' Tracey said. 'Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home.' The statement serves as a poignant reminder that beyond the charts and fame, Andy Taylor's greatest achievement was his love for his wife and children.

Taylor's passing marks the end of an era for new wave music, but his contributions to Duran Duran and his dedication to his family will remain celebrated by fans and loved ones alike. The confirmation of his death brings an end to a long and courageous battle with stage 4 cancer, leaving behind a rich musical legacy and a devoted family.