Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor retires from band as tinnitus worsens

Roger Taylor, Duran Duran's drummer since 1979, announced he is retiring from playing drums and stepping away from the band after his tinnitus worsened, with bandmates Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor offering their full support.

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor has announced he is retiring from playing the drums and stepping away from the band because of health concerns. The 65-year-old musician said his tinnitus, a hearing condition, has been getting steadily worse.

Taylor cites tinnitus for retirement

He made the decision after careful consideration and medical advice. In a statement, Taylor said: This is one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I will never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they have shown us over the years.

Also read Duran Duran Drummer Roger Taylor Retires Due to Tinnitus Diagnosis

But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I have reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors. Taylor continued: Figuring out the timing of all of this has not been easy, but I am going out on a real high.

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We have just returned from a hugely successful UK and European tour, which followed our second headline show at BST Hyde Park, our induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a return to the studio with Nile Rodgers. He added: I could not have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments that I will treasure forever. I move on with enormous pride, and with nothing but love for Simon, Nick and John.

The announcement was accompanied by photos of Taylor on stage performing with the band. The statement highlighted Taylor's contributions to the band's success, noting he has been at the heart of Duran Duran's sound across two remarkable chapters. The first was in the band's era-defining early records. The second came when the original line-up reunited in 2001.

Classic lineup history and success

After coming back together in 2001, the group released six more chart-topping albums, with Taylor performing with them to millions of fans around the world. Taylor joined longtime bandmates Nick Rhodes and John Taylor in Duran Duran in 1979, taking over for original drummer and singer Stephen Duffy. A year later, that trio was joined by singer Simon Le Bon and guitarist Andy Taylor to form Duran Duran's classic lineup.

Taylor left Duran Duran in 1986, briefly rejoined the band in 1994, and ultimately reunited with the group in 2001. He remained their drummer through Thursday's announcement of his retirement. After careful consideration and medical advice, Taylor decided that protecting his hearing and long-term health must now come first. Fellow band members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor said in a joint statement: Roger is our brother.

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His drumming helped define the sound of Duran Duran from the very beginning and having him back with us since 2001 has been incredibly important to us all. The bandmates added: We completely support his decision and wish him health and happiness. He will always be part of this family, while we continue exploring new and exciting projects with the band.

Fans and family send tributes

Fans of the band took to the comments section to wish the musician well as he closes this chapter of his life. One of them was his son, Elliot. Another fan wrote: Your rhythm has been the soundtrack to the best moments of my life and entire generations. Even though you are choosing silence now to take care of yourself, your beat will echo forever in our lives.

Thank you for everything Roger. Another fan wrote: Very sad news. I am heartbroken. But health comes first.

Roger, thank you for everything. Decades with amazing music and memories. Another simply called him a legend.