Duran Duran Drummer Roger Taylor Retires Due to Tinnitus Diagnosis

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor announces retirement after 46 years citing worsening tinnitus, ending a legendary career that defined new wave music.

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor has officially announced his retirement from the band and from professional drumming following a medical diagnosis of tinnitus. The 66-year-old musician revealed the news on Thursday, November 12, after spending 46 years providing the rhythmic backbone for the iconic new wave group.

The Core Decision Driven by Health

Taylor explained that the decision to step down was necessitated by a recent and worsening medical condition that makes continuing his career impossible. He stated in a release that the persistent ringing in his ears has become severe enough that he must now prioritize his health and follow the advice of his doctors. Playing the drums for Duran Duran has been the central joy of his life, but he feels he has reached the necessary point to stop while the band remains at a high point in their career.

Also read Duran Duran Drummer Roger Taylor Announces Departure Due to Tinnitus

A Historic Career and Musical Legacy

Taylor joined Duran Duran in 1979, just two years after the band was originally formed in Birmingham, England. The group initially included original singer and bassist Stephen Duffy, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, and guitarist and bassist John Taylor. By 1980, the lineup had shifted to include Simon Le Bon as the lead vocalist, Andy Taylor as the guitarist, and Roger Taylor on drums. This configuration produced some of the most recognizable music of the era.

His drumming was integral to the band's early success, featuring on their self-titled debut album released in 1981 and the classic 1982 record. The group's music videos for hits such as Planet Earth, Girls on Film, Hungry Like the Wolf, and Rio became staples on the newly launched MTV channel. These videos were noted for their high production values, lush settings, and occasional nudity, helping to define the visual aesthetic of the new wave movement.

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Stakeholder Positions and Tribute Details

Taylor's bandmates Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, and John Taylor issued a joint statement expressing their full support for his decision and honoring his contributions to the group. They described Roger as their brother and noted that his drumming helped define the sound of Duran Duran from its inception. The statement emphasized that having him back in the band since 2001 has been incredibly important to all members of the group.

The surviving members pledged that he will always remain part of the Duran Duran family. They added that the band will continue to explore new and exciting projects moving forward. Taylor also took time to express his gratitude to his colleagues, stating he moves on with enormous pride and nothing but love for Simon, Nick, and John.

Recent Achievements and Next Steps

Despite the impending retirement, Taylor highlighted a series of recent successes that mark a strong conclusion to his performing career. The band recently returned from a highly successful tour across the United Kingdom and Europe. This tour followed their second headline performance at BST Hyde Park, their induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, and a return to the recording studio with producer Nile Rodgers.

Taylor acknowledged that figuring out the timing of his retirement was challenging, but he feels confident that he is going out on top. He described the current period as the best possible final chapter, filled with special moments that he will treasure forever. Tinnitus is a condition affecting between 15% and 30% of people, often linked to age-related hearing loss or exposure to loud sounds typical of live performance and studio recording.