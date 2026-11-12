Duran Duran Drummer Roger Taylor Exits Group and Retires Following Tinnitus Diagnosis

The drummer has announced his departure from the group after a worsening of his tinnitus diagnosis.

‘s sound across two remarkable chapters. ” Taylor joined the group at the start and remained with them until 1985, only to return in 2001 and play with the rest of the members up until now.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” says Taylor as part of the band’s statement. “Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I’ll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they’ve shown us over the years. But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I’ve reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors.

Also read Duran Duran Drummer Roger Taylor Retiring Due to 'Worsening' Tinnitus

“Figuring out the timing of all of this has not been easy, but I’m going out on a real high,” he continued. “We’ve just returned from a hugely successful UK and European tour, which followed our second headline show at BST Hyde Park, our induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a return to the studio with Nile Rodgers. I couldn’t have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments that I’ll treasure forever.

I move on with enormous pride, and with nothing but love for Simon, Nick and John. ” His fellow Duran Duran bandmates — Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor — also released a statement, calling Taylor their “brother. ” “His drumming helped define the sound of Duran Duran from the very beginning and having him back with us since 2001 has been incredibly important to us all,” they said.

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“We completely support his decision and wish him health and happiness. He will always be part of this family, while we continue exploring new and exciting projects with the band. ” As part of Duran Duran, Taylor rose to prominence in the 1980s during their early days. After leaving in 1985, he rejoined the group in 2001 and contributed to six albums, most recently on 2023’s “Danse Macabre.

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