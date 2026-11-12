Duran Duran Drummer Roger Taylor Announces Departure Due to Tinnitus

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor, 66, reveals he is leaving the band and retiring from drumming due to worsening tinnitus, ending his tenure with the rock group.

Rock legend Roger Taylor has officially announced his departure from Duran Duran, citing a worsening case of tinnitus as the primary reason for his exit. The 66-year-old musician made the announcement on Thursday through the band's social media channels, confirming that he will be retiring from playing the drums to protect his long-term hearing health. This decision marks the end of an era for the iconic British rock group, which Taylor has been a central part of for decades.

The condition known as tinnitus causes sufferers to hear phantom noises such as ringing, hissing, buzzing, or whooshing sounds, affecting approximately 7.6 million adults. There are currently no approved treatments for the condition, which can persist for years or even decades. Taylor stated that after careful consideration and medical advice, he determined that prioritizing his health was necessary, even though it meant stepping away from the instrument he loves.

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Taylor's Legacy With Duran Duran

Roger Taylor played on the band's early, era-defining records before leaving and later returning for the celebrated reunion of the original line-up in 2001, a configuration that has remained stable until now. His drumming helped define the unique sound of Duran Duran from its inception, making his presence indispensable to their musical identity. Fellow band members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, and John Taylor emphasized that having him back with the group since 2001 has been incredibly important to their collective success.

The announcement comes shortly after the band completed a highly successful UK and European tour. This tour followed their second headline show at BST Hyde Park, their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a return to the studio with producer Nile Rodgers. Taylor described this period as a real high, noting that he is going out with enormous pride after sharing many special moments with the band and its fans.

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Band Members Support Health Decision

Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, and John Taylor issued a joint statement supporting Taylor's decision, referring to him as their brother. They acknowledged that his departure is difficult but emphasized that health must come first. The members stated they completely support his choice and wish him health and happiness, affirming that he will always be part of the family.

The band members also confirmed that they will continue exploring new and exciting projects with the group as they move forward without their longtime drummer. They expressed gratitude for the love the fans have shown Duran Duran over the years, mirroring the sentiment Taylor shared in his own message. The group has been formed since 1978, with the original five members pictured together in their early days, including Andy Taylor, who was part of the initial lineup before various changes occurred.

Fans React to Shocking News

Fans immediately took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their shock and sadness upon hearing the news. Many wrote that they could not believe Roger Taylor was leaving Duran Duran, although they understood the medical reasons behind the decision. Comments ranged from gutted personal reactions to gratitude for having seen him perform live recently.

One fan noted they were pleased to have seen him play for the last time at recent shows in Leeds and London, hoping for one final performance by the original five members. Another user described the news as shocking and sudden, lamenting that there was no chance to say goodbye. The widespread emotional response highlights the deep connection fans feel with the band and its long-standing drummer.

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Recent Public Appearances and Family Events

In September 2025, Taylor attracted significant media attention when he walked his daughter, Ellea, down the aisle at her wedding. The event, held in Italy on Monday, September 1, 2025, featured Ellea, a 33-year-old makeup artist, marrying her long-term boyfriend, bodybuilder and personal trainer Shiro Miller. The ceremony took place in a breathtaking castle surrounded by family and friends, including the rest of Duran Duran.

At the time, Taylor, then 65, was noted for his impressively youthful appearance, wearing a classic black tuxedo and sport a healthy head of brown hair. He had previously been crowned Britain's fifth most eligible bachelor by Tatler magazine in 2004, a list that also included Prince William and Hugh Grant. Ellea is the daughter of Taylor's ex-wife, Giovanna Cantone, and the wedding was shared on Duran Duran's Instagram account with a caption celebrating the union.