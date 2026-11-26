Duran Duran bassist Andy Taylor has died. Tributes from Belinda Carlisle, Spandau Ballet, and The Power Station highlight his legendary guitar work and enduring legacy in 80s music.

Andy Taylor, the influential British guitarist and original member of the legendary pop group Duran Duran, has died. His passing has prompted an outpouring of grief and admiration from fellow musicians, friends, and fans worldwide. Taylor was widely celebrated for his distinctive playing style that helped define the sound of the Second British Invasion during the 1980s.

Belinda Carlisle, the lead singer of The Go-Go's, took to social media to express her deep sorrow. She described Taylor as a genius guitarist who played the solo for her song "MAD ABOUT YOU" and appeared in the associated music video. Carlisle noted that he made special appearances on stage for her first solo shows, highlighting his generosity and talent as a collaborator.

Also read Andy Taylor, Duran Duran Guitarist, Dies at 65 After ‘Courageous Battle’ with Prostate Cancer

The news of his death has resonated deeply within the music community, with many artists recalling their professional and personal interactions with him. Spandau Ballet co-founder and songwriter Gary Kemp shared his condolences, calling Taylor a great player who set the tone for the eighties. Kemp noted that Taylor's sparse staccato style influenced many musicians who followed, bringing a shameless rock edge to the pop landscape.

Taylor's musical partnerships extended beyond Duran Duran through his work in the supergroup The Power Station. Michael Des Barres, who joined the band after Robert Palmer departed, praised Taylor as a tough and rocking guitar player. Des Barres revealed that he learned 22 songs in just five days of rehearsal due to Taylor's tremendous enthusiasm and professionalism, stating simply that Taylor loved rock and roll.

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As a member of Duran Duran, Taylor contributed to the band's massive commercial success. The group achieved two number one hits: "The Reflex" in 1984 and "A View to a Kill" in 1985. Their second album, "Rio," which includes hits like "Hungry Like the Wolf" and "Save a Prayer," hit the Billboard 200 in 1982 and remained on the chart for 128 weeks. This enduring popularity cemented their status as icons of the era.

Taylor's solo career also saw notable success, with two entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart: "Take It Easy" reached number 24 in 1986, and "When the Rain Comes Down" peaked at number 73 that same year. His work with The Power Station yielded three top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1985. These achievements underscore his versatility and impact across multiple projects and genres.

In 2022, Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. Taylor was inducted in absentia due to his illness, a fact his bandmates announced from the platform of their induction speech for the very first time. This moment served as a public acknowledgment of his crucial role in the band's history, even as he was unable to attend the ceremony.

Duran Duran shared a heartfelt message honoring Taylor's contributions to the group. They wrote that he was there at the very beginning of their story, arriving in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what they could become. The band credited him with bringing an indelible fire and swagger to their music, which drove their songs around the world.

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Taylor's wife, Tracey Taylor, also shared a statement reflecting on his personal life. She described him as a brilliant guitarist to the world, but to their family, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad, and the proudest grandfather. She emphasized that family always came first for him, regardless of the incredible experiences music brought him, calling him the rock of their family.