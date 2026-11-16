Northern Ireland DUP Chairman Maurice Morrow suffers a devastating double tragedy as his wife Lady Jennifer Morrow and daughter Rachel Burrows pass away within hours of each other in the same hospital.

Family members of Democratic Unionist Party ( DUP) Chairman Lord Maurice Morrow are enduring an unprecedented period of mourning after his wife and daughter died within a single day. Lady Jennifer Morrow and Rachel Burrows passed away on Sunday in the same hospital ward, separated by only eleven hours despite battling different illnesses.

Chronology of the Double Tragedy

Rachel Burrows, who was the wife of the DUP chairman and daughter of Lady Jennifer, died during the early hours of Sunday morning. She passed away surrounded by her family after a long and difficult battle with cancer. Her death marked the end of a significant period of illness for the Burrows family in Northern Ireland.

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Just eleven hours after Rachel's passing, Lady Jennifer Morrow died in the same hospital ward. Reports indicate that the elder Morrow succumbed to a separate illness, distinct from the cancer that claimed her daughter's life. The proximity of the deaths in the same medical facility has intensified the emotional toll on the Morrow and Burrows families.

Political Figures Extend Sympathy

DUP Leader Gavin Robinson issued a statement on Monday calling for unity and support for Lord Morrow during this period of intense grief. He described the Chairman as a rock of strength for the party and urged colleagues to stand by him in his darkest hour. Robinson emphasized that while Lord Morrow's Christian faith has sustained him, his heart is currently broken as a husband, father, and grandfather.

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First Minister Michelle O'Neill described the events as a tragedy, expressing that she cannot imagine the depth of the family's pain. She offered the full sympathy of her party to the Morrow and Burrows families during this horrendous time. O'Neill's statement underscored the bipartisan recognition of the severity of the loss.

DUP Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly stated on social media that hearts are breaking for Lord Morrow, his surviving daughter Victoria, and the entire family circle. She highlighted the difficulty of fathoming the depth of grief associated with such a double tragedy, noting the profound impact on friends and colleagues across the political spectrum.

Irish Premier Micheál Martin also offered his deepest sympathies, describing the loss as devastating. He noted that losing two loved ones within hours of each other is particularly heartbreaking for Lord Morrow and his relatives. Martin extended thoughts and prayers to both the Morrow and Burrows families, acknowledging the unique nature of this sorrow.

Funeral Arrangements and Legacy

The families have scheduled separate funeral services to honor the distinct lives and legacies of the two women who have died. Rachel Burrows's funeral is set to take place on Wednesday, allowing time for immediate family members to gather and pay their respects following her passing.

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Lady Jennifer Morrow's funeral is scheduled for Friday later this week. This arrangement provides the Morrow family with a structured timeline to navigate their grief while honoring both their matriarch and her granddaughter-in-law. The services will be attended by political peers, family friends, and community members.

Lady Jennifer Morrow is survived by her husband, Lord Maurice Morrow, and her daughter Victoria, who is the sister of the late Rachel Burrows. Rachel Burrows did not have any children, meaning the direct lineal legacy of her immediate nuclear family rests with her parents and siblings. The Morrow family has been a prominent fixture in Northern Irish political and social life for many decades.

TUV Leader Jim Allister passed on condolences from his party, noting that death reaching so deeply into a family provokes the deepest sense of sympathy regardless of political alignment. He described the events as a reminder of human mortality and extended sincere Christian condolences to the Morrow family and the DUP as an organization. Allister's statement reflected a broad consensus across Northern Irish politics in acknowledging the profound human cost of these recent losses.

Lord Morrow, a former Stormont minister and former assembly member for the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency, has been a significant figure in unionist politics. His longstanding commitment to public service is now being matched by the outpouring of support from colleagues who have relied on his guidance during difficult moments. The political community in Northern Ireland continues to express solidarity with the Morrow family as they prepare to lay their loved ones to rest.