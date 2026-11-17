Courtroom drama unfolded in the corruption trial involving former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao after a relative of two defendants was barred from court for allegedly threatening a key government witness. Prosecutors are also pressing ahead with bribery allegations tied to an alleged $300,000 pay-to-play scheme.

The family of two defendants in the Sheng Thao corruption case was removed from court after allegedly threatening a key witness, prosecutors said.was barred from the courtroom after allegedly threatening the government's key witness, according to information presented during proceedings Monday.

Johnny Duong, chief operating officer of California Waste Solutions, had attended earlier sessions of the trial involving his father, David Duong, owner of California Waste Solutions; his brother, Andy Duong; Thao; and Thao's partner, Andre Jones. According to sources, the incident occurred Friday as key witness Mario Juarez concluded testimony. Sources said Johnny Duong blew a kiss to Juarez and mouthed a vulgarity.

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Juarez complained to the court, and U.S. marshals were instructed not to allow Johnny Duong to attend Monday's court session.

"Possible new charges against Johnny Duong for, say, obstruction of justice or witness intimidation may come into play, although that's down the road," Leung said. Johnny Duong's name also surfaced during Juarez's testimony about an alleged assault. Juarez testified that on May 3, 2024, Johnny Duong called 10 men to California Waste Solutions headquarters, where they badly beat him. Jurors were shown a photograph taken by Andy Duong that depicted Juarez sitting against a wall while an ambulance stood by.

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In exchange, Juarez testified, Thao would direct homeless housing business to Evolutionary Homes, a venture involving Juarez and the Duongs. Juarez testified that Jones received $95,000 before the plan fell apart. He also said no payments were made without David Duong's approval. In the recording played in court, Juarez said: "AJ approached us, Andre Jones approached us.

He wants $20,000. I already said that to you. But we were discussing it and we think that you should call AJ and you should tell him you owe money and you have not done anything for us.

"Marin County homeowner raising his house 8ft off the ground before king tides returnDavid Duong then said, "Well, no, we haven't sold anything yet. " During cross-examination, defense attorneys elicited testimony from Juarez that he padded expense accounts, kept $200,000 of the Duongs' money for himself and has not filed taxes since the COVID-19 pandemic. Leung said the prosecution may view the completion of Juarez's testimony as a significant milestone in the case.

"If I were the prosecution, I would be somewhat relieved that perhaps the most treacherous part of their case is over. And given that Juarez seemed to have stuck by his testimony without necessarily being shaken too badly, that they're happy to move on," Leung said. Late Monday, former Oakland Interim City Administrator Harold Duffey testified about hiring a housing official who was allegedly selected by Juarez and the Duong family.

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The prosecution is expected to call several additional witnesses, including a former San Leandro council member who has already pleaded guilty to accepting a bribe from Juarez and the Duongs.