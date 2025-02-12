The beloved green owl mascot of language-learning app Duolingo has been officially declared dead in a bizarre series of social media posts. The company's announcement, which followed a similar fate for Twitter's blue bird after Elon Musk's takeover, suggests Duo's death may be a result of corporate rebranding.

The green owl, affectionately known as Duo, that served as the logo for language-learning app Duolingo, has officially met its demise. The US company behind Duolingo, which gained widespread recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic, made the unexpected announcement, revealing the mascot's passing.

Following in the wake of Twitter's blue bird, which was retired in 2023 after Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform and subsequent rebranding to X, Duo appears to be another casualty of corporate rebranding. \In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Duolingo shared the somber news: 'It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formally known as the Duolingo Owl, is dead.' The post continued, 'Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully. Tbh, he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know?' \Founded in 2011, Duolingo, based in Pittsburgh, offers over 100 courses spanning more than 40 languages, delivered in bite-sized sessions. Its popularity soared during the pandemic as people worldwide sought new hobbies and engaged in self-improvement during lockdowns. Duolingo's announcement about Duo's passing took an unexpected turn, stating, 'We're aware he had many enemies, but we kindly ask that you refrain from sharing why you hate him in the comments. If you feel inclined to share, please also include your credit card number so we can automatically sign you up for Duolingo Max (the firm's premium subscription service) in his memory.' Adding to the absurdity, the post concluded, 'We appreciate you respecting Dua Lipa's privacy at this time.' This seemingly alludes to the owl's unrequited love for the pop star, as Duolingo had previously dedicated a blog post to illustrating how to give commands and instructions using Dua Lipa's lyrics. \The announcement quickly went viral, garnering over 47 million views on X by Wednesday morning. Users flooded the platform with reactions, ranging from humorous condolences to genuine grief. One user commented, 'Bro spent his last days begging me to learn French... and I ignored him... I will never recover from this,' while another inquired, 'Do they suspect foul play?' Duolingo, capitalizing on the viral attention, responded with, 'In lieu of flowers, please do a Duolingo lesson.' The company further updated its profile picture on X to depict the owl with crossed eyes and its tongue lolling out, while the initial post featured what appears to be a new logo in the shape of a cowboy hat. \Duolingo's app icon has also been changed to reflect the deceased owl, though within the app itself, he appears to be alive and well. The company stated in an email to CNN that it planned to reveal more details about Duo's 'shocking (and possibly absurd) truth behind his untimely demise' on social media Wednesday





