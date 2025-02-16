Dunning's Record-Breaking Performance Leads South Alabama to Victory Over Texas State

Barry Dunning Jr. scores 34 points and grabs 11 rebounds, setting a new Sun Belt Conference record, to lead the South Alabama Jaguars to a 70-65 win over the Texas State Bobcats. This victory keeps the Jaguars in contention for the Sun Belt conference title.

Junior forward Barry Dunning Jr. led the South Alabama Jaguars to a hard-fought 70-65 victory over the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday at the Mitchell Center. Dunning exploded for a game-high 34 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, setting a new Sun Belt Conference record for points in a single game this season.

This impressive performance helped propel the Jaguars to an 18-9 overall record and a 10-4 mark in Sun Belt play, marking their first time reaching double-digit conference wins since 2021. South Alabama's fate in the Sun Belt race hinges on the outcome of Saturday's late game between Troy and first-place Arkansas State. A win for the Jaguars will either put them in a tie for first or maintain their second-place standing with four games remaining on the regular season schedule. Dunning attributed his success to hard work and a focused mindset, emphasizing the support he received from his teammates. He credited their efforts in finding him open for shots and his own aggressive approach to the game, which opened up scoring opportunities. South Alabama found itself trailing by six points on two separate occasions during the game, but rallied back each time. With less than nine minutes remaining in regulation, the Jaguars took a 60-57 lead on free throws by Elijah Ormiston. However, Texas State's Dylan Dawson countered with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 60 with 37 seconds left. The Bobcats' Mark Drone missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, forcing overtime. In the extra period, South Alabama's defense held Texas State to just five points, but the game remained tight until the final two minutes. Dunning's three-point play with 43 seconds left gave the Jaguars a four-point advantage, and Myles Corey's subsequent free throws following a rebound from a Texas State miss sealed the victory at 69-63 with 27 seconds remaining. Corey's performance was crucial, as he also recorded eight points, five assists, and six steals.Texas State's Tylan Pope, a 6-foot-6 senior, put up a formidable fight with a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds, including eight offensive rebounds. He also converted 6-of-6 free throws. Despite Pope's valiant effort, South Alabama's defense proved too much to overcome. The Jaguars held Texas State to 33% shooting, forced 17 turnovers, and blocked nine shots. South Alabama coach Richie Riley praised Dunning's growth and maturity throughout the game, calling it his best performance in a Jaguar uniform. Riley anticipates that Dunning will continue to improve and produce similar dominant performances in the future. South Alabama's next challenge comes on Wednesday, when they travel to Arkansas State for a game that holds significant implications for the Sun Belt title. The Jaguars will aim to build upon their momentum and secure a share of first place in the conference.





