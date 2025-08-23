Dunleavy's Agriculture Department Plan Faces Legal Challenges from Alaska Legislature

Governor Mike Dunleavy's attempt to establish an agriculture department through an executive order during a special session has been met with strong opposition from Alaska's legislative leadership. Lawmakers argue that the governor's actions violate the state constitution and are prepared to challenge the legality of the executive order in court.

A standoff has emerged between Alaska 's legislative leadership and Governor Mike Dunleavy over his attempt to establish a new agriculture department through an executive order . During a special session primarily focused on education issues, Dunleavy has once again proposed the creation of the department via executive order , a move that lawmakers contend violates the state constitution.

Senate President Gary Stevens, a Republican from Kodiak, expressed concerns that the governor's actions could lead to legal challenges. He stated that lawmakers are examining the constitutionality of the executive order and are prepared to take legal action if necessary. Stevens emphasized that while lawsuits can be time-consuming, they provide clarity on legal matters. The governor's initiative to create an agriculture department by executive order has been met with resistance from legislative leaders. Both Stevens and House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, an Independent from Dillingham, informed Dunleavy on the first day of the special session that the executive order encroached on constitutional grounds and would be more appropriate as a standalone bill. They pointed out that the legislature had already rejected a similar executive order in March and that the state constitution does not allow for the introduction of executive orders during special sessions. House Majority Leader Representative Chuck Kopp, a Republican from Anchorage, expressed bipartisan support for the creation of an agriculture department but advocated for a legislative approach rather than an executive order. He acknowledged that the executive order route had stalled but stressed that the idea remained viable if pursued through the legislature. Stevens, reaffirming the legislature's stance, stated that the governor's proposed executive order does not comply with Article III, Section 23 of the Alaska Constitution. He reiterated their position that the legislature needs 60 days during a regular session to consider and disapprove executive orders, which is not possible during a special session. The legislature is seeking an opinion from Attorney General Treg Taylor regarding the constitutionality of discussing an executive order during a special session





Alaska Governor Dunleavy Agriculture Department Executive Order Legislature Constitutionality Lawsuit Special Session

