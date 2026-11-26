Gov. Mike Dunleavy has granted pardons to three men ahead of Thanksgiving as Dunleavy says the holiday is a time to be “reminded of the importance of second chances.”

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has granted pardons to three men ahead of Thanksgiving, saying the holiday is a time to be “reminded of the importance of second chances.

” Dunleavy’s pardons are for Corey Schmidlkofer, William C. Miller and Anthony Ladd. According to the court cases, provided by Dunleavy’s spokesperson: Schmidlkofer pled guilty to forgery of legal documents, Ladd entered a no-contest plea for a charge of driving while intoxicated and for driving without a valid driver’s license. He was also found guilty in a trial for first-degree assault and third-degree misconduct involving weapons.

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The court case for Miller is dated 1986 and is not appearing in Alaska’s online court system. Online records in Alaska’s court system are spotty for cases pre-dating 1990, and Alaska’s News Source is currently confirming the exact crime Miller was convicted of. The press release from Dunleavy states he recognizes the progress these people have made in their lives, their personal accountability and their commitment to their families and communities.