Dunleavy calls Alaska voting system ‘very confusing’ as razor-thin Senate race frozen in time

Republican Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy calls ranked-choice voting 'very confusing' as Mary Peltola leads Dan Sullivan by just 637 votes in Senate race.

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Dan Sullivan and Democrat Mary Peltola are separated by fewer than 700 votes. Finn and Dunleavy discuss the impact of same-name candidate Dan J. Sullivan, who received thousands of votes, as the closely watched race remains unresolved. Republican Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy admits his own state's voting system is"very confusing," and warned that the close race between Democratic Senate nominee Mary Peltola and incumbent Republican Sen.

Also read Alaska Senate candidate given subpoena by FBI days before election

Dan Sullivan will not be determined for days, if not weeks.

"It's very close, the numbers," Dunleavy told WABC Radio's"The Cats Roundtable" on Sunday, noting key dates for ballot dumps will be Friday, Nov. 13, and Wednesday, Nov. 18, when"another big batch of votes will come in. " "It's a slow system up here in Alaska," he admitted, acknowledging that"we've got quite a quite an issue up here. "Sen.

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Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, and Democrat Senate-nominee Mary Peltola are locked in a race too close to call that has the challenger leading by just 637 votes.system that has not dropped any new vote tallies for days. Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 3 and if no candidate gets 50% support as the No. 1 choice by Nov. 25, the results to go to rounds of ranked-choice candidates on the second and third choices.

"It is very confusing," Dunleavy said. "That was also on the ballot, to actually repeal that voting scheme that was put in place here just a couple years ago, and so it's confusing, 100%. ""No" votes against repealing ranked-choice voting lead very narrowly at 51.85%. That decision also remains too close to call a week after the polls closed.

"We're still in the process of bringing in votes and counting votes," Dunleavy said. "And we are in the midst of investigations as to determine if there was any wrongdoing, especially anything that might resemble perjury or, you know, a misrepresentation of individual's intent on how they wanted their candidacy to be placed on the ballot. "" scheme that had Daniel J. Sullivan on the ballot in an alleged plot to siphon votes from the Republican incumbent.

"That kind of opened our eyes and we began an investigation back there, the division of elections did, to determine if this was a legitimate candidacy, and the division of elections at that time found that was not and did not put him on the ballot," Dunleavy said. "Then there was a court case and the Supreme Court in the end ruled against the division of elections in Alaska and they must go on the ballot.

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""When The New York Times article came out, you know, we already knew a lot of what was happening there, but there was more revelations of that article," he said. "As a result of that, we began another investigation up here in Alaska, and the Department of Justice did the same, so you have this investigation going on right in the middle of an election.

" Eric Mack is a breaking news reporter and writer Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET, with a particular interest in stories that lead the news cycle on politics, elections, foreign affairs and government.