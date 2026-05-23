Dunham's Husband Was Initially Confused About 'Girls' Star's Identity

Lena Dunham revealed that her husband Luis Felber assumed she was a 'curve model' when they were first introduced, unaware that she was the creator and star of Girls.

Lena Dunham recently admitted that her husband Luis Felber had no idea that she was the creator and star of Girls when they were first introduced.

Instead, she said Felber initially assumed that she was a 'curve model' when they were first introduced. Lenah Dunham, 40, spoke about meeting the British musician during a Q&A in Los Angeles with former castmate Rita Wilson to promote her new memoir, Famesick.

"The thing that was so amazing about meeting him, he’d never seen Girls,", Dunham shared, per People. Felber was aware that there was a show on HBO called Girls because his mother and sister watched it when he was in his 20s, but he was busy doing other things to notice who starred in it.

Dunham – who claimed her Girls costar Adam Driver was ‘spectacularly rude’ to her on set – recalled that while they were being set up on a blind date five years ago, Felber was asked if he could date a famous woman. Lena Dunham was actually touched that her husband Luis Felber didn’t know she was in Girls and assumed she was a ‘curve model’ when they were first introduced; pictured in September 2022 in London It’s not known when they met and where.

The British musician was aware there was a show called Girls because his mother and sister watched it but he was busy doing other things to notice who starred in it. Dunham and Girls costar Adam Driver are pictured in a still from Girls. He sent a message on Instagram that said, ‘Do you think, do you think you could bear to eat dinner with this person? ’ ‘He said,”I thought you might be a curve model.

” I went,”That is the loveliest thing I’ve ever heard,”', she told Wilson, who played the eccentric and self-centered mother to Allison Williams’character, Marnie, on Girls. Wilson, who is married to Tom Hanks, replied that Dunham should call well-known plus-size model Ashley Graham. Well, I’m going to call her after this and see what she thinks I’ve got to do,' Dunham quipped. She added that Felber ‘didn’t seem to come with a lot of preconceived ideas about who I was.

He was present and interested but not too interested. ’ A few months after they hooked up in 2021, the couple moved in together and then got hitched in September of the same year





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