Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Now Streaming for Free on Pluto TV

The 2023 fantasy adventure film based on the iconic tabletop RPG is now available on Pluto TV. Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant, the movie follows a ragtag crew on a quest for a lost relic. Despite critical acclaim and a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score, it underperformed at the box office but is finding new life on streaming.

Dungeons & Dragons : Honor Among Thieves , the 2023 fantasy adventure film based on the iconic tabletop role-playing game, is now available for free on Pluto TV.

The movie, directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, stars Chris Pine as the charming thief Edgin Darvis. Despite a strong cast and positive reviews, the film underperformed at the box office.

However, its availability on streaming platforms like Pluto gives it a second chance to reach a wider audience. The film is a delightful blend of heist tropes and high fantasy, capturing the spirit of D&D with humor and heart. The plot follows Edgin Darvis and his ragtag crew as they embark on a quest to retrieve a lost relic. Along the way, they encounter magical creatures, treacherous villains, and unexpected allies.

The ensemble includes Michelle Rodriguez as Holga Kilgore, Regé-Jean Page as Xenk Yendar, Justice Smith as Simon Aumar, Sophia Lillis as Doric, Hugh Grant as Forge Fitzwilliam, Daisy Head as Sofina, and Chloe Coleman as Kira Darvis. The directors, known for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Game Night, brought a light touch that appeals to both newcomers and longtime fans.

The script includes clever nods to D&D mechanics, such as dice rolls and character classes, making it a love letter to the community. Critics praised the film for its witty script, engaging performances, and visual effects. It holds a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, it grossed only $208 million worldwide against a $150 million budget, making it a modest box office disappointment due to competition from John Wick: Chapter 4 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Now streaming on Pluto, it may finally find the audience it deserves. Fans of fantasy and adventure should not miss this entertaining ride. The movie's availability on a free ad-supported platform ensures wider access, especially for those without subscription services.

With its mix of action, comedy, and heart, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good adventure story





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