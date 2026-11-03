Dungeons and Dragons World of Warcraft Expansion Adds Nine New Subclasses

Discover the nine new subclasses in the Dungeons and Dragons World of Warcraft supplement, including Death Knight and Demon Hunter options launching November 17.

The highly anticipated crossover supplement for Dungeons and Dragons, officially titled Dungeons and Dragons World of Warcraft, is set to expand the classic tabletop role-playing game with extensive content inspired by Blizzard Entertainment's iconic MMORPG. This new release brings a wealth of mechanical innovations, including brand-new Hero Classes and returning fan-favorite subclasses that allow players to embody characters from Azeroth within the TTRPG framework. The official release date for the supplement is November 17, although early access has already begun, revealing the detailed rules and options contained within the books.

New Hero Classes Adapted For TTRPG

Among the most significant additions to the Dungeons and Dragons World of Warcraft supplement are three distinct Hero Classes: the Death Knight, the Demon Hunter, and the Evoker. These options represent direct adaptations of traditional D&D classes, modified with unique rules to capture the specific mechanics and flavor of the World of Warcraft universe. While these new classes offer a fresh way to play, the supplement also provides nine new subclass options for traditional character classes, allowing players who prefer standard builds to still incorporate WoW themes into their campaigns.

Also read Dungeons and Dragons World of Warcraft Book Review and Analysis

Oath of The Ebon Blade Paladin Subclass

The first notable subclass introduced is the Oath of the Ebon Blade for Paladins, which fundamentally transforms the Paladin into a Death Knight. This subclass alters core features, such as replacing Lay on Hands with Death Coil and changing the character's creature type to Undead. Players can customize their Paladin into a self-healing tank, a frost-based damage dealer, or an unholy master of undead minions. The flexibility of this subclass allows for specialization changes during a campaign, providing immense versatility for players wanting to emulate the gritty nature of Death Knights.

Demon Hunter Subclass Mechanics Explained

Represented as a subclass for Rangers, the Demon Hunter option grants characters access to Blindsight and emphasizes spellcasting as a primary power source. This aggressive take on the Ranger class features three distinct specializations, each offering unique tactical advantages. The Devourer specialization acts as a tank with high battlefield control and mobility, while the Havoc specialization focuses heavily on melee combat abilities. Alternatively, the Vengeance specialization allows the Demon Hunter to protect allies while blasting opponents, creating a dynamic playstyle that differs significantly from traditional Ranger mechanics.

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Warrior of The Mystic Brews Monk Option

The Warrior of the Mystic Brews subclass provides Monks with a way to embody the Brewmaster specialization from World of Warcraft. This option grants proficiency in Performance and Brewer's Supplies, with the main feature being Drunken Technique, which allows for increased speed and free unarmed strikes. At level 6, Monks can craft magical beverages that provide unique benefits such as toxic flame exhalation, resistances, or free Heroic Inspiration. This subclass enables players to create Zui Quan masters who utilize alchemy and martial arts in tandem, adding a creative layer to traditional Monk gameplay.

Oath of The Holy Paladin and Discipline Domain

For players seeking healing and protection, the Oath of the Holy Paladin subclass offers a breath of fresh air with automatic access to spells like Cure Wounds and Healing Word. This subclass enhances Channel Divinity to heal allies through the chosen target, making it an S-tier healing option for parties without a full Cleric. Additionally, Clerics gain the Discipline Domain subclass, which allows them to protect allies while contributing to damage output. This new option lets players use Holy Bolt to attack an opponent and heal an ally simultaneously, blending offense and support in a single channel divinity action.