Dungeons and Dragons Unveils World of Warcraft Classes in New Expansion

Dungeons and Dragons launches World of Warcraft expansion featuring Death Knight and Demon Hunter hero classes alongside classic Druid and Evoker reimaginings.

Dungeons and Dragons is introducing a major expansion titled Dungeons and Dragons World of Warcraft, which brings beloved video game mechanics to the tabletop roleplaying game. This release marks the first significant entry in the Universes Beyond program for the TTRPG, allowing players to create characters familiar from Blizzard's MMORPG without the constraints of digital gameplay. The expansion introduces several new character options, including reinterpretations of established classes and entirely new races that reflect the rich lore of the Warcraft universe. Players can now explore professions and character builds that were previously only possible within the virtual world of Azeroth, bringing a fresh perspective to tabletop gaming.

New Hero Classes Include Death Knight and Demon Hunter

The expansion introduces two Hero Classes that require characters to start at level 3 or higher: the Death Knight and the Demon Hunter. The Death Knight is built by selecting the Paladin class from the 2024 Player's Handbook and then choosing the Oath of the Ebon Blade subclass. This choice modifies core Paladin features at level 1, removing Lay on Hands and Paladin's Smite in favor of new abilities. Death Knights feature three specializations represented by runes on their weapons: Blood, Frost, and Unholy. Blood specializations focus on sustain, Frost specializes in damage, and Unholy controls undead minions, creating tanky undead monsters that thrive in combat.

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Demon Hunters are another Hero Class, adapted from the Ranger class in Dungeons and Dragons. This class alters core Ranger features and offers three distinct specializations that influence spell access and combat style. Devourers utilize Void abilities to consume enemies' souls, Havoc specialists employ fel magic for melee empowerment, and Vengeance Demon Hunters embrace demonic powers to serve as devastating tanks with protective capabilities. These characters retain iconic weapons such as Warglaives, ensuring they feel authentic to their video game counterparts while functioning within the rules of the tabletop game.

Classic Classes Receive Specialization Overhauls for TTRPG

Druids in the Dungeons and Dragons World of Warcraft expansion receive a new approach that emphasizes transformation and offers four distinct specializations. Unlike Hero Classes, Druids do not need to start at a higher level or replace core features. Instead, their subclass, spells, and feat choices are guided by their preferred specialization. Balance Druids follow the Circle of the Stars subclass, while Feral Druids use the Circle of the Moon to unlock Cat Form. Guardian Druids also utilize the Circle of the Moon but gain access to a unique Bear Form, and Restoration Druids enhance the Circle of the Land to serve as effective healers for their party.

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Evokers are introduced as a Hero Class for Sorcerers, following the Draconic Sorcery subclass with specific modifications. This class unlocks unique specializations and spells, allowing players to choose between Augmentation, Devastation, and Preservation. Augmentation Evokers gain the black dragonflight to enhance allies' powers, while Devastation Evokers unlock the red dragonflight to become powerful damage dealers. Preservation Evokers access the Emerald Dream to act as support spellcasters. Regardless of the chosen specialization, Evokers can fly around the world using colorful elemental abilities, adding a dynamic movement mechanic to their gameplay.

Hunter Class Adapts Ranger Mechanics for Beast Mastery

The Hunter class in the Dungeons and Dragons World of Warcraft expansion is built upon the Ranger class, with specializations guiding subclass, feat, and spell choices. The Beast Mastery specialization works around the Beast Master subclass but introduces a unique Pet Specialization that replaces Roving, making the Primal Companion significantly more valuable. This change emphasizes the bond between the Hunter and their pet, a core element of the video game class. The Marksmanship Specialization improves the Ranger's ability to strike from a distance using ranged weapons, offering a distinct playstyle that focuses on precision and long-range combat. These adaptations ensure that the Hunter class remains faithful to its roots while providing fresh strategic options for tabletop players.

Universes Beyond Program Expands TTRPG Horizons with New Options

The Dungeons and Dragons World of Warcraft expansion represents a significant milestone for the Universes Beyond program, bridging the gap between video game lore and tabletop mechanics. By allowing players to unbind their characters from the invisible restrictions of a video game, the expansion offers greater freedom in character creation and customization. The inclusion of new races, professions, and specialized subclasses provides a ton of character options that cater to both longtime fans of the franchise and new players. This release is expected to inaugurate a new era for the TTRPG, setting a precedent for future crossovers and expanding the creative possibilities for players in the tabletop roleplaying community.