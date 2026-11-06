Dungeons and Dragons Releases Free Bariaur Species for November Drop

Wizards of the Coast adds the free Bariaur species to Dungeons and Dragons via the November Drop on D&D Beyond, offering a unique celestial creature for players.

Wizards of the Coast has officially announced the addition of a new playable species to Dungeons and Dragons, making the Bariaur available to players at no cost. This release serves as a key component of the November Drop for D&D Beyond members, expanding the game's roster without requiring the purchase of new rulebooks. The move allows adventurers to immediately incorporate this unique creature into their campaigns and solo adventures.

Bariaur Species Mechanics and Traits

The Bariaur is a Medium-sized creature with a distinct physical structure that resembles a centaur but features a sheep-like lower body instead of a horse. Its upper body is humanoid, which can take the form of a human, elf, or dwarf. This celestial being boasts a base speed of 35 feet and possesses Darkvision with a range of 60 feet. Players can choose to gain proficiency in Animal Handling, Arcana, Nature, or Survival through the Wanderer's Instinct trait.

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Combat capabilities include the Ram trait, which allows a player to use both Damage and Shove options simultaneously when hitting a creature with an Unarmed Strike after moving 10 feet or more straight toward it. This trait is particularly synergistic with Monks. Additionally, the Stable Stance trait provides Advantage on saving throws to avoid being knocked Prone, ensuring this species remains balanced and functional in gameplay scenarios.

Context Within the November Drop

This free release is part of a broader content update centered on the themes of Ysgard and the Upper Planes. Alongside the Bariaur, the November Drop includes new weapon options, additional feats, and a CR 9 Valkyrie monster. Wizards of the Coast has been releasing free species since September, when the Duskling was made available to Beyond members, continuing a trend of accessible content for the community.

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The inclusion of the Bariaur follows the recent early access release of the World of Warcraft expansion for Dungeons and Dragons. That supplement introduced complex new classes like the Death Knight and Demon Hunter, as well as 16 playable species. The November Drop serves as a complementary release that allows players to explore the Upper Planes setting without needing to buy the major expansion book.

Legacy and Accessibility for Players

While this is the first time the Bariaur is playable in 5.5e, it has a long history within the franchise. The species was originally introduced as a playable race in the 2nd Edition and last appeared as an option in 3.5e. For newer players, this release introduces a nostalgic element, while veterans may appreciate the return of a classic option that has been absent from recent editions.

The species offers interesting role-playing dynamics, such as Medium characters being able to ride Small characters, creating unique interactions within a party. This addition provides an alternative to the often overused Humanoid types and maintains a balance that avoids breaking game mechanics. The release underscores the ongoing support for the TTRPG market through digital platforms like D&D Beyond.