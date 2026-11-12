Dungeon Crawler Carl Webtoon Epilogue Released by Matt Dinniman

Matt Dinniman approves an exclusive webcomic epilogue for Dungeon Crawler Carl. The new chapter focuses on Zev and Lexis, expanding the franchise before the next season begins on WEBTOON.

The Dungeon Crawler Carl franchise continues to expand its media presence with the release of a special exclusive epilogue. This new content serves as a visual conclusion to the first book adaptation, offering fans additional insights into the characters that populate Matt Dinniman's popular series. The release highlights the growing synergy between the original novels and their digital adaptations.

Epilogue Features Zev and Lexis in New Scenes

Chapter sixty-one of the Dungeon Crawler Carl webcomic adaptation was published on November 6, 2026, on the WEBTOON platform. This specific release functions as an exclusive epilogue approved by author Matt Dinniman, marking the end of the webtoon's adaptation of the first book. While chapter sixty concludes with Carl, Princess Donut, and Mongo preparing to enter the third floor, the new chapter diverges to offer a behind-the-scenes look at other key figures.

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The exclusive content focuses heavily on Zev, a low-ranking dungeon administrator for the Borant Corporation, and Lexis, who serves as an assistant to Odette. These original scenes provide critical context for their characters, shedding light on Lexis's nature to prepare her for future appearances. The narrative also explores Zev's personal life, revealing details about her family background that were not fully detailed in the initial adaptation phases.

Zev's Family Life and Character Depth Revealed

The epilogue depicts Zev on a video call with her mother and aunts, who express concern regarding her heavy workload. This interaction underscores the high stakes Zev faces in her role. During her debut in chapter forty, she revealed that any mistake could result in her entire family being wiped out. A single warning given to Carl and Princess Donut previously resulted in her being placed in a time-out, emphasizing the constant pressure she endures.

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Viewers get a glimpse into Zev's personal space, which is decorated with posters parodying popular television shows such as Gossip Girl and Gilmore Girls. These visual details humanize her and explain her anxiety as she works hard at the production headquarters. The goal is to ensure the well-being of her family, providing a deeper understanding of her motivations for both novel readers and new webtoon fans.

Series Production and Future Adaptation Plans

Although the new chapter is currently available via early access using WEBTOON's coin system, it will become free to read in one month. A new chapter is unlocked every Thursday, allowing fans to gradually catch up on the full season. With fifty-six of the sixty-one chapters already available, readers can binge-watch the conclusion of the second season without significant delay.

According to Tevahga, the person responsible for adapting the story into this format, the team will take a two-week break before beginning pre-production for the next season. This upcoming season is set to cover the second book and track Carl and Princess Donut's progression through the third floor. Matt Dinniman praised the webtoon team in an afterword, thanking readers for their continued support.

Franchise Growth and Upcoming Content Release

The webcomic adaptation debuted on WEBTOON on July 17, 2025, published by Aethon Webcomics. It is adapted by Tevahga and illustrated by Laurel Pursuit under the direct supervision of Matt Dinniman. This oversight has allowed for subtle nods to events occurring later in the novels, enhancing the viewing experience. The project translates the story into a full-color vertical-scroll format that has been well-received by the audience.

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The Dungeon Crawler Carl series is one of the most prolific literary achievements of the last decade, with eight books released in six years and two more planned. The webtoon has proven to be an effective way for fans to visualize the scenarios and characters. As the series gears up for its third season, the adaptation offers a unique way to experience Matt Dinniman's story while waiting for the next novel entries.