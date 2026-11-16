Dungeon Crawler Carl: Unstoppable Board Game and Miniatures Launch November 23

Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl franchise expands with a new card game and miniatures set launching on November 23. Explore the World Dungeon with cooperative gameplay and detailed figures.

The cultural momentum behind the franchise shows no signs of slowing down as the LitRPG series continues to dominate reader lists and streaming platforms. With the ninth installment of the book series currently in development and a dedicated television adaptation being produced by , the IP has firmly established itself as a major player in the entertainment landscape. Fans now have another tangible way to engage with the story, as a new board game and physical collectibles are set to hit the market this month.

Card Game Mechanics and World Dungeon Progression

launches on and offers a solo or two-player cooperative experience centered around deck-building and card-crafting mechanics. Designed by , the game challenges players to navigate the brutal floors of the while managing escalating threats. Each card features swappable double-sided components that allow for strategic flexibility during gameplay sessions.

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The front side of the cards displays hero abilities, allied characters, and tactical options, while the reverse side represents monsters, environmental traps, and other hazards. As players upgrade their gear and enhance their capabilities, the difficulty of the enemies increases in tandem. This scaling mechanic ensures that bosses become significantly more dangerous as participants ascend higher levels of the dungeon structure.

Expansion Packs and Thematic Dice Sets

Beyond the base game released on , the launch window includes several purchasable expansion packs designed to unlock additional floors within the . These expansions provide extended content for players who wish to deepen their engagement with the universe and test their strategic skills against new challenges.

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Complementing the card game are dedicated dice sets that incorporate thematic elements from the books. One notable set features designs honoring , a character widely recognized by fans for her distinctive and adorable appearance. These accessories add a layer of visual storytelling and mechanical variety to the tabletop experience.

Mechanical Details and Scale Compatibility

The physical components of the board game are engineered to integrate seamlessly with other tabletop role-playing games and miniature systems. Players can utilize the included dice and cards in conjunction with external gaming materials without facing compatibility issues. The design prioritizes versatility, allowing enthusiasts to mix and match components across different gaming sessions.

Scalability is a key feature of the accompanying collectibles, which are manufactured to fit standard gaming grids. The miniatures are compatible with two-inch scale measurements and one-inch-to-five-feet grid ratios. This standardization ensures that figures can be placed accurately on battle maps used in other popular TTRPG environments.

Mechanical Details and Scale Compatibility

The arrives simultaneously on and includes pre-painted, highly detailed figures. Each miniature is individually packaged to preserve condition and presentation. The set features high-profile characters from the novels, offering fans a chance to physically represent their favorite heroes and villains on the tabletop.

These collectibles are produced with precision to match the aesthetic of the series while maintaining functional utility for gamers. The detailed painting and sculpting reflect the quality standards expected by dedicated hobbyists. The figures serve as both display pieces and functional assets for gameplay.

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Launch Date and Collection Opportunities

All products associated with the expansion are scheduled for release on . This coordinated launch allows collectors and gamers to acquire the base game, expansions, dice, and miniatures in a single transaction. The timing coincides with the ongoing buzz surrounding the television adaptation and the upcoming ninth book.

The release of marks a significant step in diversifying the portfolio. By offering a board game, readers can engage with the narrative in a hands-on format. The combination of card mechanics, strategic depth, and physical collectibles creates a comprehensive entertainment package.

Fans can access the source material through , where the original novels have been published since . The first book, containing <444 pages> and bearing ISBN <979-8688591507>, laid the foundation for the entire franchise. The success of the initial publication paved the way for the current multi-platform strategy.

As the universe expands, the integration of print, screen, and tabletop media creates a robust ecosystem for fans. The new board game and miniatures set provide immediate opportunities for engagement ahead of the book and show releases. The is ready for players to explore on .