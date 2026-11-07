Dungeon Crawler Carl Trading Cards See High Resale Prices for SDCC Emerald Variants

Official Dungeon Crawler Carl trading cards from Borant generate mixed reviews but Emerald tier exclusives from San Diego Comic-Con 2026 fetch hundreds of dollars on the resale market.

Borant: A Syndicate Company has officially launched a new line of Trading Cards for the popular fantasy series Dungeon Crawler Carl. Although the name reflects a fictional corporation within the narrative, the company serves as the legitimate merchandiser for official Dungeon Crawler Carl products and gear. This newly released collectible merchandise has generated significant interest among fans who are just now discovering the product line.

The cards officially launched in May this year and are available at major retailers including Target, Hot Topic, and Barnes and Noble. However, stock levels vary significantly depending on the specific location, creating a mixed bag for collectors trying to secure initial copies. Despite the logistical challenges in finding physical inventory, the digital resale market has quickly activated for these items.

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Market Reception and Consumer Criticism

The initial reception of the Trading Cards has been mixed among longtime readers of the series. Some collectors have complained that the print quality is not as high as expected and described the artwork as questionable. These critics have noted that the art style is sometimes reminiscent of AI-generated work, although there is no concrete evidence to support claims of artificial intelligence involvement in the design process.

Despite these criticisms regarding artistic quality, the commercial viability of the cards remains strong. Certain rare variants have already begun fetching hundreds or even thousands of dollars on the secondary resale market. The value is driven primarily by scarcity and the specific tier of the card, with collectors prioritizing limited editions over standard retail releases.

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Emerald Tier Exclusives Drive Secondary Sales

The most valuable cards sold so far are the limited-edition Emerald-tier exclusives released for San Diego Comic-Con 2026. These specific items command high prices due to their limited availability and the prestige associated with the convention. While it is still relatively early in the trading card line's lifespan, the demand for these Emerald variants has already established a clear price floor in the secondary market.

Emerald Baby Mongo #03, released for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, recently sold for $315 on eBay. The transaction concluded on September 8, 2026, after attracting 13 bids. Baby Mongo is a beloved supporting character who originated as Princess Donut's pet velociraptor, or Velociraptor mongoliensis, in the original book. The character has become an essential member of the Royal Court of Princess Donut and serves as a prized battle mount.

Emerald Uzi Jesus #06 also reached significant value, selling for $343 on eBay on August 11, 2026. This auction received 16 bids, highlighting strong interest in the character. Uzi Jesus, also known as HeyZoos, is an undead T'Ghee totem card associated with the Royal Court of Princess Donut. The character appears in the book The Eye of the Bedlam Bride and is noted for carrying an Uzi and possessing outrageous abilities.

Emerald Maestro #05 sold for $325 on eBay, reflecting the high demand for antagonist characters. The Maestro is an imposing boar-like orc and a major antagonist in the franchise's larger story. This card is part of the limited Legendary Crawl Con collection released for San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Although the standard version of this card is comparatively easy to obtain, the Emerald parallel is significantly rarer and highly sought after by serious collectors.

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Emerald Goblin Engineer #10 achieved a confirmed sale price of $360 on eBay. Goblin Engineers were among the first enemies Carl encountered in the World Dungeon and operate the infamous Goblin Murder Dozers. Despite being a relatively minor enemy compared to the main protagonists, its rare Emerald parallel has attracted a decent premium from fans who appreciate the deep lore of the series.

Emerald Ralph and Future Market Trends

Emerald Ralph #04 represents another high-value item, having sold for $405. Ralph is a Frenzied Gerbil encountered on the Second Floor of the dungeon. Although he appears adorable, he is an extremely dangerous Neighborhood Boss with an insatiable hatred of humanity. His card highlights that collectors are willing to pay premium prices for well-defined antagonists with unique visual designs.

Ultra-rare Sketch and Signed 1:1 cards have yet to establish reliable resale values through confirmed transactions. Many cards in the series have not been professionally graded, which complicates the verification of their condition and authenticity. The current data reflects some of the highest confirmed sales to date, primarily via eBay, rather than a definitive ranking of which cards will ultimately prove the most valuable over time.

As the Dungeon Crawler Carl Trading Cards continue to circulate, the market remains volatile. Prices for Emerald-tier cards from San Diego Comic-Con 2026 set a precedent for the value of limited-edition merchandise. Collectors should monitor these specific variants as they become the standard for investment in the franchise's expanding merchandising ecosystem.