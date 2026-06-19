Dungeon Crawler Carl: The Biggest Sci-Fi Franchise of 2026 Gets Full TV Season

Matt Dinniman's self-published book series 'Dungeon Crawler Carl' has exploded into a multimedia franchise and is now set for a full TV season on streaming, with Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door producing. The series blends fantasy, sci-fi, and video game elements in a story about a pantsless Coast Guard vet surviving a deadly game show while protecting a cat.

The biggest sci-fi franchise of 2026 isn't what you might think if you're not a reader, but Matt Dinniman 's ' Dungeon Crawler Carl ' has fully exploded into becoming a multimedia extravaganza.

Though the series began as a self-published book, it's since been acquired by a major publisher and has already made the move into audiobooks, webcomics, graphic novels, tabletop games, and even toys on the way. News came earlier this year that the series was about to make the big leap that many fans have been waiting for: 'Dungeon Crawler Carl' will get a full season of TV outright on the streaming service.

Dinniman will executive produce the series with Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door production company and Universal Global Television, with writer Chris Yost attached. The series follows Carl, the titular protagonist, a Coast Guard vet caught in a sadistic game show that requires him to survive the different levels of a trap-filled dungeon, all while safeguarding his ex's prize-winning show cat, Princess Donut. Did we mention he doesn't have pants, either?

Not only does Carl have to fight to survive the game show, but the entire universe is watching it on television.

'Dungeon Crawler Carl' has quickly caught the attention of genre fans for the way that it blends fantasy and science fiction throughout its plot, but also imbues its narrative and action with video game-like details, including the character Mordecai who guides Carl as a former 'Crawler' himself. Combine that with exploding goblins, potions, plus other Crawlers with their own agendas, and you've got a genre-blending series that has something for almost everyone.

The book series is packed with a deep world and plenty of story. As of this writing, eight books in the series have been written, with the most recent, 'A Parade of Horribles', arriving just five weeks ago. This means that before the first episode of the show has even been written there's already a lot of story for it to pull from, and even more that it can set up for the future. Even better, it's not over yet.

Dinniman has already confirmed that there are plans for two more books in the series, which will seemingly bring it to a close. As a result, the franchise already has a blueprint for a decade-long run as a TV show before the first season has even cast its titular character. Beyond that, though, is the expanded universe of the series with canon graphic novels like 'Dungeon Crawler Carl: The Graphic Novel' helping to flesh out the world.

Fans stay winning too, as Dinniman further confirmed that more details about the upcoming TV series will arrive in the coming weeks, in particular highlighting that a special panel is already happening at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Now the question becomes, who will play Carl in the TV show, and, more importantly, who will play Princess Donut





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Dungeon Crawler Carl Matt Dinniman Seth Macfarlane Fuzzy Door TV Adaptation Streaming Series Science Fiction Fantasy Game Show Multimedia Franchise

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