The Dungeon Crawler Carl tabletop RPG launches in November 2026 with a 300-page rulebook and new pre-painted miniature sets, bringing Matt Dinniman's LitRPG series to life for fans.

The Dungeon Crawler Carl tabletop roleplaying game officially launches in November 2026, bringing Matt Dinniman's brutal fantasy series to the gaming table alongside the new Allies & Enemies miniature set. Renegade Game Studios developed this full adaptation to translate the popular LitRPG narrative into a tangible interactive experience for fans. The release marks a significant expansion of the franchise, which continues to grow well into 2026 after its initial surge in popularity in 2024.

The core rulebook spans over 300 pages and focuses specifically on dungeon floors three through five of the World Dungeon. It provides comprehensive mechanics for character creation, skills, spells, neighborhoods, saferooms, and loot systems. Players can build unique characters from the ground up using nearly infinite combinations of backgrounds, races, and classes.

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The November release also includes the Allies & Enemies miniature set, featuring ten pre-painted figures of key characters from the books. This set allows for immediate integration of canonical personalities into gameplay campaigns or personal collections. It bridges the gap between reading the novels and engaging with the tabletop mechanics.

These miniatures include Brynhild's daughters Hekla and Eva, alongside the formidable Bianca and Prepotente. The set also features Lucia Mar depicted in both her day and night forms to reflect the series' dark tone. These detailed figures represent the dangerous entities players must face in the 18-level underground labyrinth.

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Additionally, the Mobs of Mordecai set and the Unstoppable set will release simultaneously to provide essential visual elements for combat. The game requires one person to act as the Game Master while others fight to survive the unpredictable world. The system translates the complex LitRPG genre into a functional tabletop format that honors the original story structure.

The upcoming ninth installment, working under the title The Beautiful Place, lacks an official release date at this time. However, the new RPG and miniature sets offer substantial engagement for the fanbase until the next novel arrives. The original novel was published by Penguin Random House in 2020 and established the foundation for this multimedia expansion.

Matt Dinniman created the original narrative in 2019 as a self-published work before Amazon picked it up for wider distribution. The story follows human survivors forced into an intergalactic reality television show after Earth was destroyed by aliens. This premise has resonated strongly with readers and gamers alike since the series gained major traction in 2024.

The tabletop game allows for over 24 easy-to-play sessions across the featured dungeon floors. Each floor includes multiple neighborhoods and quests to explore, ensuring long-term engagement for groups. The core rulebook covers everything necessary to play properly without requiring prior experience with the franchise.

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Renegade Game Studios has ensured the adaptation stays true to the source material while making it accessible to new audiences. The system supports both canonical characters and custom creations, allowing groups to customize their World Dungeon experience. This flexibility ensures that every campaign offers a unique and challenging adventure.

The launch of the tabletop game represents a major milestone in the Dungeon Crawler Carl franchise's growth. It expands the reach of the series beyond literature into active gaming communities and tabletop hobbyists. Fans can now immerse themselves in the brutal world through both reading and playing interactive scenarios.