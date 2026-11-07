Dungeon Crawler Carl RPG Launches November 2026 With New Miniatures and Core Rulebook

Dungeon Crawler Carl expands into tabletop gaming with new miniatures and a 300-page rulebook launching in November 2026, based on Matt Dinniman's hit LitRPG series.

The highly anticipated tabletop roleplaying adaptation of Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl is officially set to launch in November 2026. Renegade Game Studios has confirmed that the Core Rulebook and essential expansion sets are ready for release this month. This long-awaited transition from page to board game marks a significant milestone for the popular LitRPG franchise.

The full Core Rulebook spans over three hundred pages and focuses specifically on the world dungeon floors three through five. Players can pre-order the guide now, which provides detailed instructions for character creation, skills, spells, and loot mechanics. This comprehensive manual is designed to support dozens of easy-to-play sessions within the labyrinthine setting.

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A new collection of pre-painted miniatures titled Allies and Enemies is releasing this month to support the tabletop experience. The official product description highlights ten distinct figures including Brynhild's daughters Hekla and Eva. The set also features key characters like Bianca and Prepotente for immediate use in RPG campaigns.

Lucia Mar is also included in this initial set, featuring both her day and night forms for varied gameplay scenarios. These figures are designed for immediate use in campaigns or for collectors who follow the bestselling series closely. The visual representation of these characters adds a tangible layer to the narrative experience.

Renegade Game Studios is also releasing the Mobs of Mordecai set and the Unstoppable set this month. Both expansion sets feature their own unique pre-painted miniatures that complement the core game. These additions provide players with essential enemy units and powerful allies to customize their dungeon crawling adventures.

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The system allows for nearly infinite combinations of backgrounds, races, and classes to build unique characters. Players can create their own skills and incorporate canonical locations from the novels into their world. This flexibility ensures that every game session can feel distinct and tailored to the group's preferences.

The Dungeon Crawler Carl franchise began as a self-published passion project by Matt Dinniman in 2019. The series gained massive popularity after being picked up by Amazon around 2024. The story depicts Earth destroyed by aliens with survivors forced into an eighteen-level underground labyrinth.

Penguin Random House has published the series since 2020, establishing it as a bona-fide hit. The franchise now boasts a ninth book in progress with significant fan engagement across multiple media formats. The tabletop game adapts the core concept of an intergalactic reality show where players fight to survive.

The next novel in the series operates under the working title The Beautiful Place. This upcoming volume will serve as the first part of an epic two-part conclusion to the main story arc. The final book is confirmed to be the tenth installment, though it lacks an official release date.

The RPG adaptation captures the essence of the books by having one player act as the game master. This person controls the monsters and enemies while others fight to survive the dungeon floors. The mechanics mirror the traditional role-playing game structure that fans have come to love in the written series.

Renegade Game Studios has positioned this launch to capitalize on the surging popularity of the source material. The November 2026 release aligns with the growing demand for high-quality tabletop adaptations of modern fantasy literature. Early buzz suggests strong interest from both book readers and gaming enthusiasts.

The integration of canonical characters and locations ensures that the tabletop experience feels authentic to the novels. Players can build their characters from the ground up using the extensive options provided in the rulebook. This depth of customization allows for a personalized dungeon crawling experience that resonates with the lore.

The franchise's journey from a self-published web serial to a major multimedia property has been rapid and impressive. The tabletop game represents the latest step in this expansion, bringing the dangerous world of the world dungeon to life. Fans can now engage with the story in a collaborative and interactive format.

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With the miniatures and rulebook launching simultaneously, collectors and players have a complete package to start their campaigns. The release of multiple sets ensures that there is content for various playstyles and collection preferences. This comprehensive approach supports the long-term viability of the tabletop ecosystem.

The success of the Dungeon Crawler Carl RPG launch will likely influence future adaptations in the LitRPG genre. Renegade Game Studios has proven capable of handling complex IP transitions with high production values. The detailed miniatures and robust rulebook set a high standard for literary adaptations.

Readers of the series will find the transition to tabletop gaming a natural extension of their hobby. The mechanics are designed to reflect the progression and danger of the narrative's world dungeon. This fidelity to the source material is crucial for maintaining the enthusiasm of the existing fanbase.

The launch in November 2026 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Dungeon Crawler Carl franchise. As the series approaches its conclusion with Book Ten, the tabletop game offers a way to extend the adventure. Players can continue to explore the world and its characters beyond the final page.

The combination of strategic gameplay and rich narrative elements makes this RPG a standout release. The attention to detail in the miniatures and the depth of the rulebook reflect the care taken by the developers. This level of quality is expected to drive significant sales and community engagement.

As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build among fans of the series. The availability of pre-orders allows eager players to secure their copies before the launch. This early availability helps to generate buzz and sustain interest leading up to November 2026.

The Dungeon Crawler Carl tabletop game represents a successful bridge between literature and gaming. It allows fans to inhabit the world they have read about for years in a new way. This expansion ensures that the franchise remains relevant and engaging for years to come.