Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl RPG releases November 23 via Renegade Game Studios. Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door Productions is also developing a Peacock TV adaptation filming in 2027.

The popular LitRPG series Dungeon Crawler Carl is expanding into multiple media formats with a tabletop role-playing game release and a major television adaptation. Author Matt Dinniman originated the story in 2020, and the franchise is now branching out through collaborations with Renegade Game Studios for the tabletop edition and Fuzzy Door Productions for the screen version. This dual approach allows fans to engage with the Dungeon AI narrative through both physical gaming and upcoming streaming content.

Tabletop RPG Launch Details and Components

Renegade Game Studios is officially releasing the Dungeon Crawler Carl RPG on November 23, providing an immediate entry point for fans of the written series. The initial launch package includes a Starter Set, a Core Rulebook exceeding 300 pages, and Miniatures Set 1 featuring The Royal Court characters. This comprehensive collection is designed to support both new players and veteran tabletop enthusiasts who wish to simulate the dangers of the World Dungeon in a structured game environment.

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A standout component of this release is the fully custom Enchanted Big Boi Boxers Dice Set produced by Wayland Games. The dice are modeled after the heart-pattern boxers worn by the protagonist, featuring a white acrylic pearlescent finish with deep red accents. The product description highlights the unique design intended to capture the humor and style of the source material, noting that the set includes every type of die required for various gaming scenarios. These accessories aim to enhance the thematic immersion for players navigating the dungeon.

Television Adaptation and Casting Updates

Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door Productions is leading the development of the Dungeon Crawler Carl TV show in partnership with the streaming service Peacock. Production is scheduled to begin filming at the start of 2027, marking a significant milestone for the franchise as it transitions from page to screen. This delay allows for substantial preparation but confirms that a major visual interpretation of the story is firmly in development.

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Jeff Hays, known for his work as an audiobook narrator, has been officially cast to voice Princess Donut, Carl's companion cat. This casting choice connects the new visual media directly to the audio experience that many fans have enjoyed over the years. The involvement of Hays ensures continuity in character interpretation, providing a familiar auditory anchor as the IP expands into television.

Pre-Order Status and Distribution Timeline

Pre-orders for the tabletop RPG and related merchandise are currently available through various retailers, ensuring early access for dedicated collectors. Renegade Game Studios and Wayland Games have committed to dispatching orders for the dice set on or before December 4, which is after the main November 23 launch. This timeline allows fans to secure their items well in advance while guaranteeing receipt during the initial holiday season.

Availability appears strong at the time of publication, reducing the likelihood of immediate stock shortages for the Core Rulebook or Miniatures. The original book by Matt Dinniman was published by Penguin Random House on September 21, 2020, establishing a strong baseline of readership that is now converting into tabletop and television audiences. This sustained interest over the past four years underscores the enduring appeal of the Dungeon AI premise.

The expansion into gaming and television represents a strategic growth phase for the Dungeon Crawler Carl brand. By offering both a physical tabletop experience and a high-profile streaming adaptation, the creators are maximizing the reach of Matt Dinniman's creation. Fans can expect continued engagement with the World Dungeon through these diverse formats, with the RPG providing immediate satisfaction and the TV show offering long-term anticipation.