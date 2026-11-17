Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl expands to tabletop with new miniatures and Unstoppable edition on November 23. See full release details.

Matt Dinniman's acclaimed LitRPG franchise Dungeon Crawler Carl is preparing for a significant expansion into tabletop gaming this year. Fans can expect multiple new product releases on November 23, 2026, bridging the gap until the live-action television adaptation premieres on Peacock in 2027. This surge in merchandise follows the recent announcement that Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane is developing the series for NBC Universal.

Royal Court Miniatures Set 1 Release

The Royal Court miniature set from Element Games becomes available for preorder on November 23, 2026, at an MSRP of $65. This collection features nine pre-painted figures representing beloved characters from the books, including Big Boi, Carl, and Princess Donut. The miniatures are designed to be compatible with most other TTRPGs and miniature games beyond the official RPG ruleset.

Also read Top LitRPG Books Beyond Dungeon Crawler Carl

Unstoppable Game Edition and Expansions

Renegade Game Studio is releasing a Dungeon Crawler Carl version of the cooperative board game Unstoppable on November 23. Priced at $60, this solo and multiplayer experience challenges players to navigate the 18-floor World Dungeon alongside the protagonists. The release also includes two official expansions and custom playmats to enhance the tabletop experience.

Merchandise and Preorder Availability

Various retail outlets are offering slight discounts on the Royal Court miniatures ahead of the official November 23 release date. Element Games and other online retailers currently accept preorders for the miniature set. Simultaneously, Renegade Game Studio and other gaming partners are accepting preorders for the Unstoppable card game and its associated expansions.

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Tv Series Development and Future Outlook

Production for the live-action adaptation starring Carl and Princess Donut is scheduled to begin filming in 2027. Seth MacFarlane is leading the project for Peacock, aiming to bring the humorous and action-packed world to streaming audiences. The new tabletop products allow fans to engage with the narrative universe while waiting for the show to air.

Fan Engagement and Gift Recommendations

These November 23 releases offer substantial content for readers who have completed the eight-book series. The tabletop games provide a new method to immerse oneself in the setting created by Matt Dinniman. Collectors and gamers can utilize these items as holiday gifts or as immediate ways to interact with characters like Big Boi and Princess Donut.