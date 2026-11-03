Dungeon Crawler Carl RPG and Card Game Arrive November 23 2026

Renegade Game Studios releases the Dungeon Crawler Carl tabletop RPG and Unstoppable deck-builder on November 23 2026 following a massive crowdfunding campaign. Fans can also preorder Loot Packs.

Renegade Game Studios is preparing a massive wave of new Dungeon Crawler Carl merchandise and tabletop games for release on November 23 2026. This major launch coincides with the wider retail debut of the franchise's highly anticipated Roleplaying Game and the Unstoppable deck-building game. Fans who missed the original crowdfunding campaign now have a clear date to purchase these physical copies.

Dungeon Crawler Carl RPG Loot Packs Preorder Details

Collectible mystery packs titled Loot Packs are currently available for preorder through retailers such as Game Nerdz. Each pack contains a seven-piece polyhedral dice set and a collectible temporary tattoo featuring series-themed artwork. The product line includes twenty different themed dice sets and twenty unique tattoo designs for collectors to acquire.

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The dice are categorized into three rarity tiers consisting of twelve common sets five rare sets and three legendary designs. Consumers have a one in six chance of finding a rare set in any given pack. The legendary designs are significantly rarer appearing at a rate of one in one hundred packs.

These three legendary sets reference iconic characters and catchphrases from the book series. The designs include Samantha's infamous line I Will Kill Your Mother Princess Donut's Non-Alcoholic Dirty Shirley Extra Cherries and a special Princess Donut the Queen Anne Chonk set. Buyers can purchase individual packs or an entire unopened display box containing twenty packs though randomization means duplicates are possible.

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Tabletop RPG Core Rulebook and Starter Set Scope

These collectibles accompany the official Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game which allows players to create their own Crawlers. The game tasks participants with attempting to survive the World Dungeon using the rules and lore established in the novels. The Starter Set covers the first two tutorial floors to introduce new players to the mechanics.

The 300-plus-page Core Rulebook explores floors three through five roughly spanning events through Book 4 of the series. It introduces extensive character customization options quests monsters and familiar locations from the books. This comprehensive guide allows for deep engagement with the established fantasy world.

All of these releases follow Renegade's record-breaking crowdfunding campaign which raised over 13.29 million dollars. The campaign attracted approximately 55 000 backers from around the globe. Fulfillment for these backers began in October and many have already received their games and collectibles.

Unstoppable Deck-Building Game and Expansion Releases

November also marks the retail debut of Dungeon Crawler Carl: Unstoppable a separate deck-building game from designer John D. Clair. This solo or two-player cooperative experience lets fans play as Carl or Princess Donut. Players battle enemies and upgrade their cards as they progress through the dungeon's first three floors.

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Two expansions Crawler Chaos and The Iron Tangle are also arriving this month. These expansions introduce additional playable characters and the fourth floor of the dungeon. The games provide a digital-free way to engage with the franchise's complex mechanics and narrative elements.

Novel Release Schedule and Upcoming Book 9

Fans are waiting for an official announcement on Book 9 release date from author Matt Dinniman . Dinniman recently released teaser chapters and has a significant amount of story left to tell. The author has proven he can turn out releases at a rapid pace with Book 8 A Parade of Horribles releasing in May 2026.

That release came just a year and a half after This Inevitable Ruin debuted in November 2024. Dinniman has released eight full-length novels since Dungeon Crawler Carl first arrived in September 2020. This is an impressive pace considering the increasingly ambitious scope of each installment in the series.

Book 9 is set to kick off a two-volume finale which suggests a lengthy wait before Carl and Donut's story reaches its conclusion. However the November 23 2026 tabletop releases give fans something new to look forward to. The franchise continues to expand its presence across multiple media formats simultaneously.