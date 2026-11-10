Dungeon Crawler Carl Releases Iron Tangle Expansion With Five New Bosses

Renegade Studios launches Dungeon Crawler Carl Unstoppable and the Iron Tangle expansion, adding new floors and bosses to the world's hit LitRPG franchise ahead of the Peacock TV series.

The Dungeon Crawler Carl franchise continues its dominant run in 2026 with significant new content releases. Renegade Studios is launching the official card-crafting game and an expansion pack later this month. The series stars Carl and Princess Donut in a high-stakes dungeon crawl.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Game Expansion Details

The Iron Tangle expansion allows players to explore the fourth floor of the World Dungeon. It features five new bosses and adds the Nightmare Express mechanic to the gameplay. Players can navigate interconnected subway tunnels and encounter new monsters. The expansion requires the base game Dungeon Crawler Carl: Unstoppable to function. It unlocks new tactics, allies, and upgrades for the campaign. The expansion retails at £24.99 and is available for pre-order now.

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Stakeholder Roles In Game Design And Publishing

Renegade Studios published the TTRPG card crafting game designed by John D. Clair. Penguin Random House serves as the publisher for the source book series written by Matt Dinniman. The original novel has been in print since September 21, 2020, with 444 pages. The upcoming ninth book, named The Beautiful Place, will split into two volumes. The series began as a web novel and is now a top-selling LitRPG franchise. Peacock is developing a dedicated television series based on the books.

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Real World Impact On Fans And Consumers

Fans can purchase themed dice sets and expansion packs alongside the main game. New playable protagonists include Katia, Imani, and Prepotente in the expansion content. The card game supports solo and two-player cooperative modes for tabletop enjoyment. The game mechanics allow players to craft their own cards while progressing through floors. This release maintains the momentum of the six-year-old saga for global audiences. The content directly mirrors the narrative challenges found in the written source material.