Dungeon Crawler Carl Princess Donut Gets Browser Arcade Game

Maeve Chocolate releases Mama's Night Off, a browser game starring Princess Donut with new audio from Jeff Hays. Explore the details of this new tie-in game alongside upcoming Book 9 Deluxe Edition and RPG releases.

The Dungeon Crawler Carl franchise continues to expand its reach with the launch of a new browser-based arcade title called Mama's Night Off. Released in July 2026 by Maeve Chocolate, the game places Princess Donut in the spotlight as the main character. This development comes as fans eagerly await the final book in the series and additional media adaptations.

Matt Dinniman, the author behind the bestselling series, has recently released teaser chapters on his Patreon page to keep the community engaged. The upcoming Book 9, known by the working title The Beautiful Place, is generating significant anticipation. Alongside these literary updates, Penguin Random House is preparing to release a Deluxe Edition of Book 1 next week.

Also read Peacock Eyes a WWE Star for Lead Role in Dungeon Crawler Carl Series

Mama's Night Off Arcade Gameplay Mechanics

Mama's Night Off operates as a simple, free arcade experience hosted on the Maeve Chocolate website. Players control Princess Donut using her signature laser eyes to destroy falling cherries. The objective is to accumulate the highest possible score before a thirty-second timer expires. The game features a cheeky New Achievement message and allows users to challenge friends to beat their personal records.

Maeve Chocolate Partnership and Products

The arcade game was created to celebrate Maeve Chocolate's official collaboration with the Dungeon Crawler Carl franchise. The partnership initially highlighted the Virgin Dirty Shirley truffle bar, which combines dark chocolate, cherries, white chocolate, and popping candy. This product line has since expanded to include Carl's Sweet Pota-toe Chips, a milk chocolate bar with crunchy chips, alongside a Benefactor Bonbon Box and a Station Mimic Gift Set.

Advertisement

Jeff Hays Audio and Voice Cast Contributions

A standout feature of Mama's Night Off is the inclusion of entirely new voice recordings from Jeff Hays. Hays, known as the narrator for the Dungeon Crawler Carl audiobooks and the future voice of Princess Donut in the upcoming television adaptation, provided fresh dialogue for both the character and the Dungeon AI. The audio track also includes humorous sound effects to accompany Donut's laser attacks, adding personality to the simple gameplay.

Upcoming Releases and Franchise Expansion

Beyond the browser game, the franchise has several other projects slated for release later this month. These include a tabletop RPG and an Unstoppable deck-building game that fans can find in retail stores. The Deluxe Edition of Book 1 will also feature an interview with Matt Dinniman conducted by Princess Donut herself. These varied releases demonstrate the growing multimedia presence of the series.

While Mama's Night Off is a lighthearted diversion rather than a full-fledged role-playing game, it provides a fun way to engage with the franchise. The game serves as a welcome distraction while readers wait for the release of The Beautiful Place. Princess Donut's prominence in this project highlights her status as a fan-favorite character within the broader narrative.