Dungeon Crawler Carl Pinball Machine Announced With Staggering $12350 Price Tag

Flip N Out Piniff launches a high-end Dungeon Crawler Carl pinball machine for $12350 featuring voice work by Jeff Hays, set for delivery in 2027 alongside a new Peacock series adaptation.

Peacock has secured the rights to produce a live-action television series based on the popular LitRPG franchise Dungeon Crawler Carl, while author Matt Dinniman continues work on the ninth and final book to be released in two volumes. Simultaneously, the franchise has expanded into premium physical media with the introduction of an exclusive pinball machine that commands a substantial investment from dedicated collectors and enthusiasts seeking immersive experiences.

Pinball Machine Pricing and Purchase Structure

The Dungeon Crawler Carl Pinball Machine is now available for pre-order through Flip N Out Pinball LLC, though the cost is significantly higher than typical recreational gaming equipment. While the initial listing displays a figure of $2,500.00, this amount serves strictly as a non-refundable deposit required to secure a slot in the production queue.

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The total cost for the completed unit is $12,350, excluding additional shipping fees that must be calculated separately by the buyer. Customers who proceed with this purchase must understand that the deposit does not guarantee immediate delivery, as the production timeline is scheduled to span between the second and third quarters of 2027.

Production Team and Content Details

Flip N Out Pinball has assembled a specialized team to ensure the pinball machine accurately reflects the tone and narrative of the source material created by Matt Dinniman. The audio experience features newly recorded lines performed by Jeff Hays, who also narrates the audiobook versions of the novels, ensuring consistency for long-time fans of the franchise.

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Additional creative contributions include music and sound design by Matt Kern, digital assets provided by Renegade Game Studios, and animations crafted by Stephen Silver and Ian Harrower. The content is rated for mature audiences with an appropriate age suggestion of 15 and older, featuring extensive adult language that aligns with the explicit nature of the original books.

Franchise Expansion and Future Prospects

This release coincides with a broader period of growth for the Dungeon Crawler Carl brand, which includes a cooperative deck-building and card-crafting board game designed by John D. Clair launching later this month. The original web novel has evolved into a major publishing success with Penguin Random House, having published eight novels since September 21, 2020, with the latest edition containing 444 pages.

While the $12,350 price point places the pinball machine out of reach for most casual consumers, the high cost reflects the detailed effort and licensed assets involved in its creation. Enthusiasts hoping to experience the World Dungeon without the personal expense may eventually rely on arcade locations to stock the machine for public play in the coming years.