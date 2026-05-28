Dungeon Crawler Carl Fans Have a New Show to Look Forward to - Future Man

The TV adaptation of Dungeon Crawler Carl is currently in development at Peacock, with Seth MacFarlane executive producing. Fans of the LitRPG book series can look forward to a live-action series that will bring the sprawling saga to life. However, the big question is how the creative team will adapt the wacky and ever-changing universe to live-action television.

It's a great time to be a Dungeon Crawler Carl fan. Matt Dinniman's LitRPG book series has exploded in popularity over the last year, making it one of the biggest titles around and bringing in even more new fans by the day.

The eighth book in the series, A Parade of Horribles, just hit shelves this month and most DCC faithful have already burned their way through it. There's a graphic novel adaptation being published, a tabletop RPG that just shattered crowdfunding records, merch hitting shelves everywhere, and a TV adaptation on the way from Seth MacFarlane and Peacock.

The future is bright for Crawlers everywhere, but many who have already read all the books might be looking for something else to fill the void while waiting for the next chapter of the saga. There isn't anything in the world quite like Dungeon Crawler Carl, but a wildly underrated sci-fi series on Hulu gets closer than just about anything else.

Future Man, which stars Hunger Games alum Josh Hutcherson, premiered a couple of years before the first Dungeon Crawler Carl book was released, and it checks a lot of the same boxes as the best-selling book series. If you're a DCC fan that hasn't seen Future Man yet, you're in for a real treat. Future Man revolves around an ordinary janitor named Josh, who becomes the first person ever to win a seemingly unbeatable video game.

When the game ends, its two main characters suddenly appear in real life. They're from the future, believing Josh is the savior they've been looking for, and take him on a journey through time to stop the eventual destruction of humanity. There are obviously a lot of differences between Future Man and Dungeon Crawler Carl - unfortunately, the former doesn't feature a talking cat as one of its main characters.

But Future Man does effectively mesh the massive stakes of a sci-fi apocalypse with a raunchy, almost whimsical sense of humor that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have deployed on several different projects. Not to mention there are bouts of absurd and unexpected violence littered throughout - a staple of Dinniman's book series. The TV adaptation of Dungeon Crawler Carl is currently in development at Peacock, with Seth MacFarlane executive producing.

The series spans eight books, and the TV format is ideal for Matt Dinniman's sprawling saga. Since it's much too mature for NBC and probably USA, the series was given the green light over at Peacock. The one big question facing fans, however, is just how MacFarlane and the rest of the creative team are planning to bring DCC to life.

The story is baked in, of course, but bringing such a wacky and ever-changing universe to live-action television is certainly a big ask. The set changes with every new floor, many of the characters are aliens or anthropomorphic animal-type races, and Dinniman has proven time and again that his imagination knows no limits.

From feral gods to Raul the Crab, there are things in Dungeon Crawler Carl that feel downright challenging to try and bring to a live-action format, especially when television needs to be a little more budget-conscious than a theatrically-released film would. The adaptation seemed destined for the realm of animation, but it has already been confirmed to be a live-action series. It's a tall task, and fans everywhere are anxious to see if they can pull it off





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