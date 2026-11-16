Dungeon Crawler Carl Fan Guide: RPG, WEBTOON, and Audio Drama Alternatives Before Book 9

Explore the best Dungeon Crawler Carl adaptations including the new RPG, WEBTOON series, and Audio Immersion Tunnel while fans await Matt Dinniman's Book 9 update.

Fans of the Dungeon Crawler Carl universe are currently in a state of anticipatory waiting as they seek updates from author Matt Dinniman regarding the upcoming ninth installment. This highly anticipated volume, currently operating under the working title The Beautiful Place, is scheduled for release in two massive volumes over the coming year. With the complex narrative of Book 8, A Parade of Horribles, leaving a sprawling and somewhat complicated story arc in its wake, many readers are choosing to revisit the earlier books to refresh their memory before the next chapter arrives.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Role-Playing Game Release

The Dungeon Crawler Carl Role-Playing Game from Renegade Games Studios has begun shipping to backers who supported the record-breaking $13 million crowdfunding campaign on Backerkit earlier this year. Retail availability is set to launch later this month, featuring a pre-made campaign that adapts the first five floors of the journey undertaken by Carl and his companion Donut. Despite the significant financial success of the campaign, early reception among backers has been notably mixed, with players highlighting concerns regarding product quality and structural organization.

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Critics of the initial release have pointed out a massively unorganized structure within the core RPG books and described the gameplay system as half-baked due to insufficient play-testing time. Furthermore, the game does not provide a complete experience of the Dungeon Crawler Carl story, making it difficult for newcomers to engage without having already read the original novels. Consequently, while it is not the primary entry point for new fans, it remains a viable option for veteran enthusiasts seeking to immerse themselves in the universe through tabletop gameplay.

Dungeon Crawler Carl WEBTOON Comics Adaptation

The Dungeon Crawler Carl WEBTOON comics, published by Aethon Webcomics, represent the best visual adaptation of the series available so far. Officially launched in July 2025, the vertically scrolling comic series is adapted by writer Tevagah and illustrated by Laurel Pursuit Studios, with Matt Dinniman providing consultation throughout the creative process. The full-color format brings the adventures of Carl and Princess Donut to life with vibrant artwork, over-the-top action sequences, and distinctive interpretations of the books' most memorable characters and monsters.

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Despite the high quality of the visuals, the adaptation is currently incomplete, with not all readers appreciating the anime-style art direction. So far, only two collected print volumes are in circulation, covering the first thirty episodes and detailing the journey through the first floor and part of the second. The WEBTOON itself has recently finished adapting the original novel, with early-access chapters reaching the end of the second floor and including an exclusive epilogue written specifically for this format.

Audio Immersion Tunnel Production Details

The Dungeon Crawler Carl Audio Immersion Tunnel, produced by Soundbooth Theater, offers a fully realized audio drama that transforms the original novels into an immersive cinematic experience. This production features a full cast of voice actors, original music, cinematic sound effects, and additional bonus material approved by Matt Dinniman himself. Jeff Hays reprises his iconic roles as Carl, Princess Donut, and the dungeon's sadistic artificial intelligence, joined by a talented ensemble including Andrea Parsneau, Travis Baldree, and Heath Miller.

The result is an auditory experience that functions like a television series without visuals, adding new layers of immersion to familiar moments from the source material. Three complete seasons have already been released, with Season 1 covering the first dungeon floors and Season 2 tackling the third floor. Season 3, which adapts The Dungeon Anarchist's Cookbook and the Iron Tangle arc, officially wrapped up in June 2026, though the series still has a long way to go to cover the entirety of the main story.