Dungeon Crawler Carl Expands to TV, Tabletop, and Free‑to‑Play Game

The popular Dungeon Crawler Carl franchise is growing with a 2027 Peacock series, a new tabletop adventure, and a free RPG on Steam that captures the series' humor and chaos.

The Dungeon Crawler Carl universe is set to broaden its reach with a 2027 television series on Peacock, a tabletop adventure released later this month, and a free-to-play role‑playing game that has already launched on Steam in October 2026.

Peacock to Air Carl Series in 2027

Peacock will debut a new Dungeon Crawler Carl television series in 2027, bringing the beloved book characters to the small screen for the first time.

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Hardlane Studio Unveils Tabletop Adventure

Hardlane Studio has announced a Dungeons & Dragons‑inspired tabletop adventure that expands the Dungeon Crawler Carl world with new expansions and accessories, slated for release later this month.

Outcast Tales: A Free RPG on Steam

Outcast Tales, developed by Hardlane Studio, is a turn‑based, combat‑heavy RPG that mirrors the humor and chaotic tone of the Dungeon Crawler Carl books. The game is free to play on Steam and was launched in October 2026.

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Players assume the role of a group leader who must navigate the psychological stresses of adventuring with companions who often make questionable decisions. The game offers a wide variety of classes and personalities, allowing players to assemble a team of rogues and tackle encounters through dialogue, strategic traps, or direct combat.

Character bonds can be strengthened, unlocking new skills that may determine the outcome of battles. Set in a post‑apocalyptic world, the game emphasizes humor and violence, aligning closely with the tone of Dungeon Crawler Carl.

Outcast Tales has received a "Very Positive" rating on Steam, with reviewers praising its sharp writing, modern visuals, challenging battles, and replayability. The game's free‑to‑play model, with no hidden paywalls, makes it an attractive option for fans awaiting the upcoming television series.

While many gamers are investing in high‑profile releases such as Grand Theft Auto VI and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, Outcast Tales offers a compelling, cost‑free alternative that captures the spirit of Dungeon Crawler Carl. The game is available for download on Steam today, and players can experience the chaotic adventure that the franchise is known for.