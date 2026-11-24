Matt Dinniman's Deluxe Edition interview reveals Harriet the Spy as his favorite childhood book, shaping his career and influencing Dungeon Crawler Carl.

Matt Dinniman, the author behind the popular LitRPG series Dungeon Crawler Carl, has shared surprising personal insights in the newly released Deluxe Edition of his work. This special edition features extensive bonus content, including a detailed interview conducted by the character Princess Donut, offering fans a deeper look into the creative mind behind the franchise.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Deluxe Edition Content

The Deluxe Edition of Dungeon Crawler Carl, published by Penguin Random House, serves as a comprehensive resource for enthusiasts of the series. It contains high-quality illustrations, behind-the-scenes information, and exclusive trivia that was previously unavailable to the general public. Among the most notable additions is a full Q&A session between Dinniman and Princess Donut, which provides a unique narrative frame for these new revelations.

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Matt Dinniman's Surprising Literary Favorites

When asked about his favorite childhood book, Dinniman did not choose a fantasy epic or a science fiction classic as many readers might have expected. Instead, he named Harriet the Spy by Louise Fitzhugh as his absolute favorite. He stated that the choice was not even close, highlighting the YA novel as a significant influence on his development as a writer and a storyteller.

From Harriet the Spy to Dungeon Crawler Carl

Dinniman credited Harriet the Spy with having a massive impact on his decision to pursue writing as a career. The protagonist, an observant young girl who records her findings in a notebook, shares thematic similarities with Carl, the protagonist of Dinniman's series. Carl similarly keeps detailed notes on the dungeon and its inhabitants, reflecting the observational nature of his literary inspiration.

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Video Game and Cultural Influences

In addition to his literary favorites, Dinniman discussed the video games that have influenced his work. Titles such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Red Dead Redemption, and Dungeons & Dragons are acknowledged as key inspirations for the LitRPG elements in Dungeon Crawler Carl. These games helped shape the game-like mechanics and world-building that define the series.

What Comes Next for Fans

Readers interested in these exclusive insights can purchase the Deluxe Edition of Dungeon Crawler Carl directly from Penguin Random House. The edition also includes information on deleted scenes and other trivia from the series, such as details from book five. Fans are encouraged to explore these new materials to better understand the creative process behind the books and the characters they have come to love.