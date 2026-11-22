Author Matt Dinniman breaks unwritten fantasy rules by letting Dungeon Crawler Carl fans vote on enemies and locations via Patreon, reshaping the sci-fi series.

Author Matt Dinniman has fundamentally altered the creative process behind the popular science fantasy series Dungeon Crawler Carl by inviting his audience to co-author key narrative elements. This unconventional approach involves using Patreon polls to let subscribers vote on specific details such as enemy types, reward items, and location names that eventually appear in the published books.

Breaking Unwritten Fantasy Rules

Matthew Dinniman disregards a longstanding unwritten rule among fantasy and science fiction writers who typically keep world-building elements strictly intentional and deliberate. Instead of maintaining total isolation in his creative process, Dinniman allows fans to throw curveballs that challenge him to incorporate unexpected choices into the narrative. He retains absolute creative control over character decisions, ensuring the protagonist Carl and his robot companion Donut remain consistent while external circumstances are shaped by community input.

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This collaborative method has proven highly effective, with many of the most unique and outlandish details in the series originating directly from reader votes. Dinniman frequently offers subscribers multiple possibilities for story elements, ranging from minor environmental details to factors that play important roles in the larger plot. The author has admitted that some of these reader-selected options have even caught him off guard, forcing him to find innovative ways to weave them into the existing storyline.

Significant Contributions From Subscribers

The extent of this fan influence is substantial, with Patreon subscribers responsible for introducing several iconic details that have become staples of the Dungeon Crawler Carl universe. A recent compilation of these major decisions highlights how community voting has dramatically influenced the direction of the series over its lifespan. These contributions demonstrate that the interactive element is not merely a superficial marketing tactic but a core component of the storytelling architecture.

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Dinniman also incorporates suggestions from his fellow professional writers into the broader creative ecosystem. For instance, the character Steve Rowland, who serves as a troll stripper in the Desperado Club, was named after the real-life fantasy author S.L. Rowland. This naming convention occurred after Dinniman requested stripper names on Twitter and received the joking suggestion directly from Rowland himself. Such interactions illustrate the broader network of creative exchange that supports the series beyond just the fan community.

Impact On Series Growth And Publishing

This unique engagement model has contributed to the massive success of the franchise, which has grown from a humble self-published project on Royal Road into eight substantial novels. The series is now published by Penguin Random House, with the first book released on September 21, 2020, consisting of 444 pages and bearing the ISBN 979-8688591507. The commercial viability of the IP confirms that this open approach to world-building resonates strongly with modern readers who crave deeper participation in the media they consume. The ability for fans to directly influence the external challenges and environments faced by the characters adds a layer of investment that traditional publishing models rarely offer. As the series continues to expand, this collaborative framework remains a defining characteristic that distinguishes it from other major science fantasy franchises.