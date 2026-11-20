Renegade Game Studios releases Dungeon Crawler Carl: Unstoppable on November 23, offering a roguelike deck-building experience based on the popular LitRPG series.

The highly anticipated tabletop adaptation of the best-selling Dungeon Crawler Carl franchise is officially hitting shelves on Monday 23 November. Renegade Game Studios has launched Dungeon Crawler Carl: Unstoppable , a new roguelike, momentum deck-building game that translates the core mechanics of the popular LitRPG series into a physical card game format.

The World Dungeon Gameplay Mechanics

This latest release serves as the next entry in the acclaimed Solo Hero Unstoppable series, inviting players to navigate the perilous 18-floor World Dungeon. Participants must battle through intense swarms of enemies and formidable bosses, controlling characters such as Carl or Princess Donut. The game supports both solitary play and cooperative multiplayer modes, ensuring flexibility for different group sizes and playstyles.

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At the heart of the experience is an intricate card-crafting system that emphasizes deep customization. Each card features swappable parts, allowing players to modify and optimize their decks dynamically as they progress through the game. This modular approach ensures that no two runs feel exactly the same, as players must adapt their strategies to the evolving threats they encounter.

The game functions as a momentum builder, designed to provide a fighting chance against increasingly difficult odds. Each playthrough focuses on conquering a single floor of the World Dungeon. The base edition of Dungeon Crawler Carl: Unstoppable grants access to three distinct floors, providing a substantial campaign structure for new and returning players alike.

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Expansion Packs and Miniature Collectibles

Beyond the base box, Renegade Game Studios is offering a wide array of expansion packs to deepen the gameplay experience. Titles such as Crawler Chaos and Iron Tangle introduce new mechanics and challenges, expanding the strategic depth of the dungeon crawling. These additions allow fans to customize their gaming sessions with additional lore and complexity.

Collectors can also purchase various miniature sets that bring the franchise to life on the tabletop. These miniatures range from the main cast characters to detailed enemy and boss figures. A special dice pack inspired by Princess Donut is also available, adding a thematic touch to the combat mechanics.

Comprehensive accessories are included in the ecosystem, with player mats, game master screens, and official rulebooks available for purchase. Bundles are offered for those who want to secure both the base game and multiple expansions simultaneously, providing a complete package for serious fans of the series.

Fringe Properties and Media Adaptations

The release of this card game coincides with a period of massive growth for the Dungeon Crawler Carl intellectual property. Originally starting as a web novel, the franchise has produced eight beloved books, with a ninth currently in development. The literary success has attracted significant media attention, with the TV station Peacock greenlighting a television adaptation that is currently in production.

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The original novels, published by Penguin Random House , began their journey on September 21, 2020. Authored by Matt Dinniman , the series has established itself as a market leader in the LitRPG genre. The latest volume boasts 444 pages and carries the ISBN 979-8688591507, cementing its status as a substantial work in modern speculative fiction.

As the November launch approaches, all products mentioned are now available for pre-order. This timing offers fans a tangible way to engage with the world of Carl and Princess Donut while waiting for the ninth book and the upcoming television show. The card game provides an immersive alternative for enthusiasts eager to experience the dungeon crawling action firsthand.