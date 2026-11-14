Dungeon Crawler Carl Book 9 Release Could Slip as Finale Nears

Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl finale, Book 9 The Beautiful Place, may arrive late 2027 or early 2028 as the author splits one large arc into two parts.

Fans of Dungeon Crawler Carl are eagerly waiting for the series finale, which author Matt Dinniman plans to release as two large volumes, beginning with Book 9, currently titled The Beautiful Place. No release date has been confirmed, but Dinniman has offered a rough window that could place the book on shelves as soon as the end of 2027 or early 2028.

That timeline could still change. Recent comments from Dinniman suggest he is breaking a long-running series habit, and the new book may take longer to finish because of the detail and loose ends it must resolve.

Also read Dungeon Crawler Carl Backers Demand Refunds Over Broken Minis and Typos Before Retail Launch

Why the Book 9 Structure Is Changing

Dinniman has confirmed that Book 9 will not follow the self-contained pattern used in the earlier books. He is treating the finale as one large story arc that will be split into a part one and a part two.

In the previous eight books, each volume told a mostly self-contained story covering one or two floors of the World Dungeon. Examples include The Iron Tangle in Book 3 and The Bubbles in Book 5, while details about the wider metanarrative, such as events outside the World Dungeon, appeared throughout each book.

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Dinniman has also said that he often introduces small details without knowing where they will lead, and he has previously postponed resolving these Chekhov's guns from one book to the next. In an interview with Collider, he explained that this approach will no longer work for the finale.

Author Comments on Writing Difficulty

In his Collider interview, Dinniman described Book 9 as the most difficult thing he has ever written. He said the story must be finished in a way that closes many open threads, which leaves little room to postpone them.

Dinniman said that he has many small storylines he would normally defer to the next book, but he can no longer do that. He described having many spinning plates that must be handled before the story can end, and he admitted that he must avoid adding new ones, even though he tends to keep doing so because of the way he writes.

Because Book 9 depends on Book 10, readers should expect a major cliffhanger. The two final books will not be released together, but no official gap between them has been announced, so the wait between volumes remains uncertain.

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What Readers Can Expect Next

Based on Dinniman's publishing history, Book 10 is unlikely to take much longer than Book 9. However, his remarks about the difficulty of wrapping up the story mean the schedule could still go either way.

Dinniman has released more than 5,000 pages of Dungeon Crawler Carl in roughly six years. That pace stands out next to fantasy authors such as George R.R. Martin and Rebecca Yarros, and he has nearly matched the total page count of Brandon Sanderson's five-book Stormlight Archive in less than half the time.

For readers who are fully caught up, the Patreon page offers a preview of Book 9. Dinniman has already posted a handful of teaser chapters, including the Prologue, opening chapters, and an Interlude, and he is expected to release more before the official launch.