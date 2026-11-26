Matt Dinniman and Jeff Hays share exclusive behind-the-scenes details on the Dungeon Crawler Carl audiobooks, including their definitive character voice tier ranking and insights into the TV adaptation.

Author Matt Dinniman and audiobook narrator Jeff Hays have provided fans with extensive behind-the-scenes details regarding the Dungeon Crawler Carl series while anticipation builds for Book 9 and the upcoming television adaptation. The creative duo recently collaborated to establish a definitive tier-ranking list for every character voice in the audiobooks, offering a rare glimpse into the vocal performances that have driven the franchise's massive global popularity.

Tier Rankings Reveal Voice Acting Challenges

The ranking system established by Dinniman and Hays evaluates characters based on narrative appeal, vocal distinctiveness, and the technical difficulty of the performance. Jeff Hays identified Carl, the titular protagonist, as the most challenging voice to maintain throughout the series. In the early installments, Hays relied heavily on a high-pitched imitation of Patrick Warburton, specifically evoking Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove. He has since refined the character's tone in recent releases and considers the evolved version an A-Tier performance, ranking it alongside Prepotente, Mordecai, and Odette, despite the initial difficulties.

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While Carl presents significant vocal hurdles due to the heavy influence of early impressions, Hays admitted he cannot even listen to the first three audiobooks because of the legacy of those original choices. Other characters like Zev, known for his high pitch and excitability, and Hekla, the Icelandic Valkyrie, also proved difficult for the narrator. However, these challenges did not prevent them from achieving high rankings in the official list, as their unique personalities resonated strongly with both the author and the audience.

S-Tier Favorites and Character Origins

Several fan-favorite characters secured S-Tier status in the official ranking, with Princess Donut standing out as the top choice. Jeff Hays described Princess Donut as not only his favorite character within the Dungeon Crawler Carl universe but also one of the best roles he has voiced in his entire career. Hays expressed his eagerness to reprise the role for the upcoming screen adaptation, citing the unique joy of performing the character's distinctive dialogue.

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The iconic voice of Princess Donut almost did not exist in its current form. Dinniman and Hays revealed that the original plan involved casting a female voice actor to play the royal cat. Hays' performance was intended only as a placeholder, yet the version he created was so beloved by the team and fans that no other interpretation was considered acceptable. The System AI also earned an S-Tier ranking, praised for its chaotic and unpredictable nature, which provided Hays with a stimulating performance challenge.

Author Insights and Upcoming Adaptations

Matt Dinniman shared additional context regarding his writing process and character preferences, confirming that Samantha is one of his two favorite side characters to write. Hays shares this admiration, noting that Samantha delivers some of the most memorable lines in the series. Despite their mutual fondness for her, Samantha landed in the A-Tier of the voice acting rankings, indicating that while her content is highly valued, other vocal performances offered greater artistic satisfaction for the narrator.

These insights were shared via the official Dungeon Crawler Carl Patreon page and through a collaborative video with Audible, providing readers with deeper engagement before the May 2026 release of A Parade of Horribles. The consistent quality of Hays' narration has been a cornerstone of the series' success, with readers frequently praising his ability to create distinct characterizations without a full-cast production. As the franchise expands to television, the legacy of these audiobook voices remains central to the fan experience.