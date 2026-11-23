Dungeon Crawler Carl author Matt Dinniman will be on the set during filming of the Peacock series and praised co-showrunner Chris Yost.

Dungeon Crawler Carl author Matt Dinniman will be on the set during filming of the Peacock series and praised co-showrunner Chris Yost. Peacock's Dungeon Crawler Carl will have Matt Dinniman on set during filming, giving actors someone real to play off.

Matt Dinniman said he's getting in shape now so he can handle long days on the Dungeon Crawler Carl set. Dungeon Crawler Carl co-showrunner Chris Yost has Dinniman's trust, with the author praising his fandom and care. Dinniman said Chris Yost is protecting Dungeon Crawler Carl's tone, even as changes come with the TV adaptation.

Also read Dungeon Crawler Carl RPG Launches November 23 with TV Show in Development

's upcoming series adaptation. A big reason for that is Dinniman, who has been actively involved in the show's development and has been doing a great job keeping fans updated. During a recent interview with, Dinniman kept that trend going with some new intel – including how the bestselling author is"preparing myself to actually be on a TV set.

""I'm going to be on set. I am going to be replacing the tennis ball and actually be somebody that the actors can work off. So that's great," Dinniman shared.

"And yeah, I'm getting into shape now so that I can actually be on set and not get tired for however long I need to be there. I'm used to being an office dweller for the past 10 years, so yeah, I have some work to do, but I think I'll get it done by the time it's time to start shooting, so I'm actually useful.

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" As for the show itself and how it's handling the adaptation of a work beloved by millions, Dinniman had nothing but love for Yost and the way he's approaching the"Dungeon Crawler Carl" universe. Noting that Yost getting and respecting the material"was important to me," the author added,"That was one of the reasons why Chris Yost is in the position he is. He was and has been a fan of Dungeon Crawler Carl. He's completely caught up.

I mean, we talk theories and all that stuff, and I talk to him a lot.

" "And he is very protective of the tone of the story," Dinniman continued. "Obviously, something's going to have to change when we adapt it. But what I'm reiterating over and over again is we want to make sure that the feeling of the show is correct. And once you do that, then if a character is wearing a blue shirt instead of something else, it doesn't matter as much.

" An alien invasion has wiped out most of humanity, and any survivors are forced to fight for their lives on a sadistic intergalactic game show. Sounds bad, right? Now try doing it with bare feet and a stuck-up, self-centered, tiara-wearing talking cat as your partner.

Welcome to Dungeon Crawler World: Earth, where the apocalypse will be televised … and Coast Guard vet Carl finds himself stuck with his ex-girlfriend's award-winning show cat, Princess Donut the Queen Anne Chonk, as they try to survive the end of the world, fighting monsters, aliens, an insane A.I. , and even other survivors … all for the sake of good TV. Survival is optional. Entertainment is not.will be returning to voice Princess Donut.

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Stemming from Universal Global Television, the"Dungeon Crawler Carl" series will also be executive-produced byServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. We've got an early look at what December has in store for CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, with previews for S03E08 and S03E09.

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We've got an early look at what December has in store for CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, with previews for S03E08 and S03E09. Prime Video's God of War has tapped Deborah Ann Woll to reprise her role as Faye from the video games for the live-action series. Filmmaker Rian Johnson offered an update on a possible Peter Dinklage-starring third season of Poker Face - and it's not good news.

During the Happy Sad Confused podcast, filmmaker David Fincher touched on James Gunn's decision to head DC Studios and DC's"dysfunction.

"Doctor Who: A new report claims a proposed"Netflix Tax" could raise up to £1.6B for the BBC within six years. But it won't be easy.