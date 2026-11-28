Matt Dinniman discusses his favorite games like Zork and Skyrim in a new deluxe edition interview, explaining how classic RPGs shaped Dungeon Crawler Carl.

Author Matt Dinniman has finally shared his definitive ranking of the video games that have influenced his writing career, revealing a personal list that extends far beyond the obvious inspirations found in his bestselling series. In a new interview conducted by Princess Donut for the deluxe edition of Dungeon Crawler Carl, Dinniman detailed the specific titles that shaped his approach to storytelling and game mechanics.

Classic Text Adventures Inspire Dungeon Crawler Carl

Zork stands as the most surprising yet foundational choice in Dinniman's top three, serving as a primary architectural blueprint for the narrative structure of Dungeon Crawler Carl. Developed in the late 1970s and released commercially in 1980, this pioneering text-based adventure game allowed players to explore the Great Underground Empire through written descriptions and text commands. The game required participants to collect treasures, solve complex puzzles, and encounter dangerous creatures while relying entirely on their own imagination to visualize the environment.

Also read Best Sci-Fi Shows for Dungeon Crawler Carl Fans After Book 8

The mechanics of Zork directly mirror the core premise of Dinniman's series, where players must navigate a deadly dungeon using logic and wordplay rather than traditional combat skills. Dinniman's choice highlights the immense influence of absurd humor and exploratory gameplay that defines the tone of the Carl novels, proving that early digital literature paved the way for modern litRPG genres.

Skyrim Shapes Progression Systems and Side Quests

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim represents the second pillar of Dinniman's gaming influences, particularly regarding the skill progression systems and side quest structures featured in Dungeon Crawler Carl. The open-world fantasy environment of Skyrim shares significant narrative DNA with the World Dungeon, offering players endless opportunities for character development and unexpected encounters. Dinniman has frequently cited the immersive nature of Skyrim as a key inspiration for how he designs the mechanical growth of his protagonist, Carl Hayes.

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Readers will notice the direct correlation between the skill trees in Skyrim and the way Carl unlocks new abilities after defeating monsters or completing tasks within the dungeon. The author's deep familiarity with Bethesda's title ensures that the power scaling in the books feels rewarding and authentic to fans of the genre, creating a seamless transition between reading and gaming experiences.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Defines Immersive Storytelling

Red Dead Redemption 2 rounds out Dinniman's favorites, a title he previously admitted he can lose himself in for weeks at a time due to its detailed open-world design. The sheer scale and immersion of Rockstar Games' western epic demonstrate Dinniman's appreciation for worlds that feel alive and responsive to player actions. His obsession with this title underscores his commitment to making the World Dungeon feel like a vast, interconnected ecosystem rather than a linear path.

Although Red Dead Redemption 2 is set in a historical western context, its emphasis on character depth and environmental storytelling heavily influences the emotional beats in Dinniman's work. Fans speculate that Dinniman is currently immersed in the hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6, though there is no official confirmation that this new release is delaying the production of Books 9 and 10 of the series.

Dungeons and Dragons Mechanics Drive Series Logic

Beyond commercial video games, Matt Dinniman has spent extensive time playing Dungeons and Dragons Fifth Edition, which explains the heavy emphasis on role-playing game logic in his fiction. His familiarity with tabletop campaigns is evident in the party dynamics, class selection processes, and the frequent exploitation of loopholes by the main characters. These elements feel authentic to players who have experienced the chaotic creativity of a typical Dungeons and Dragons session.

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The author's ability to translate the excitement of finding rare items or pulling off impossible feats into literary format has been a major factor in the success of Dungeon Crawler Carl. Penguin Random House published the initial release on September 21, 2020, and the series has since grown into a cultural phenomenon by bridging the gap between gaming culture and traditional fiction.

Future Implications for the Franchise

The recent revelation of Dinniman's gaming preferences provides deeper insight into the upcoming installments of the Dungeon Crawler Carl universe. With the eighth book, A Parade of Horribles, already released as a brutal version of Mario Kart, the author continues to experiment with different gaming genres to keep the narrative fresh. The integration of these diverse influences ensures that the series remains engaging for both hardcore gamers and casual readers alike.

As the series moves forward, the continued blend of classic dungeon crawlers, open-world exploration, and tabletop role-playing mechanics will likely define the trajectory of future plots. Readers can expect more nuanced game mechanics and deeper lore that rewards those who understand the history of interactive entertainment. The deluxe edition interview serves as a testament to Dinniman's lifelong passion for gaming and his unique ability to adapt those experiences into compelling literature.